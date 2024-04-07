DC’s Superman reboot director debunks the new villain rumors: “Don’t believe anything”

On April 5, 2024, DCU creative head James Gunn refuted the rumors of a new villain in the upcoming Superman film via Instagram Threads. He reassured fans that the story will still center on the rivalry between Clark and Lex, stating:

“There are so many stories coming out every day it's difficult to deal with and everytime I strike something down I'm giving it attention. So, I'll say again, don't believe anything unless you see it HERE (& why would you want to know everything before the movie comes out anyway?) ❤️🧜‍♂️”

For the unversed, the Superman remake is set to usher in a new era for the beloved superhero. Rumors about possible storyline twists and surprises in store for viewers have surfaced, ahead of the film's projected summer 2025 premiere.

Speculating on the antagonist of the movie and the possibility of having another enemy besides Lex Luthor, fans have been talking about this theory a lot, with some worried about it since it might be comparable to other DC big-screen plots. Gunn's recent statement has put an end to the rumors.

James Gunn addresses Superman remake rumors

Since the announcement of the next Superman movie, conjecture about the movie's opponent has surfaced online. Several fan theories implied the existence of a clone or malevolent replica of Superman, potentially engineered by Lex Luthor.

James Gunn clears rumors about Superman 2025 (Image via Threads)

Fans took a keen interest in this rumor, voicing concerns about possible parallels to other movie plots such as DC Snyderverse’s Doomsday in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

James Gunn, credited with writing and directing the upcoming film, cleared the air on Threads, saying:

“The main villain of Superman is, shockingly, Lex Luthor. I don't know where all the stuff is coming from that it's something other than this.”

Inspiration for the 2025 Superman movie

Henry Cavill was supposed to play Superman once more in a follow-up to 2013's Man of Steel, the first film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which got underway in October 2014.

However, after the release of Justice League in 2017, the Man of Steel sequel was shelved, and James Gunn was brought in to consider a potential August 2022 release for a new Superman film.

It is likely that Superman won't be based exclusively on one comic book or period. Rather, it is anticipated that Gunn will fuse aspects of other stories into a unique storyline and aesthetic.

Gunn had previously posted several pictures from comic books and animation on social media that he thought might be used as story elements for his upcoming movie.

The Fleischer's Superman cartoons, Grant Morrison's Action Comics, the Alan Moore/Dave Gibbons tale titled Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, and Kingdom Come were among the mentioned works.

This strategy is similar to Gunn's earlier work, including his Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which delivered original stories while drawing inspiration from the Dan Abnett/Andy Lanning era of comic books.

Plot and cast of DC’s upcoming Superman film

The plot of the 2025 Superman movie is unknown. However, it is believed to have a version of Superman, played by David Corenswet, who has accepted his position as Earth's defender and is helped by a network of supporters.

The narrative will reportedly focus on Superman's quest to make sense of his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas, and his Kryptonian ancestry. The movie's other superheroes include Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl.

Anthony Carrigan from Gotham is expected to play Metamorpho with the movie's primary antagonist being Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult. As per ComicBook.com, the movie will not place a significant emphasis on Superman's origin story that has been portrayed in other versions.

Meanwhile, Wendell Pierce will portray Perry White, the Daily Planet's editor-in-chief, and Skyler Gisondo will feature as Jimmy Olsen. Lastly, Rachel Brosnahan is slated to play Lois Lane.

Sean Gunn (James Gunn's brother) and Milly Alcock are also anticipated to make appearances as businessmen Maxwell Lord and Supergirl, respectively.

Superman is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on July 11, 2025, as part of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.