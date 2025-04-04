What is a hot flash? Drew Barrymore experiences one in the middle of her show, opens up about feeling "hot" and "lightheaded"

On Wednesday, April 2, Drew Barrymore experienced a sudden onset of a hot flash in the middle of her eponymous talk show. The episode started with the 50-year-old being fanned down by Valerie Bertinelli, Ross Mathews, and Danny Seo as she struggled to remove her jacket.

According to Mayo Clinic, a hot flash is defined as "a sudden feeling of warmth in the upper body. It most often affects the face, neck and chest. A hot flash also can cause sweating. Some people might feel chilled after a hot flash because of loss of body heat."

The report also states that someone in the perimenopausal stage (the transition period to menopause) is more likely to experience hot flashes. Some of the symptoms of hot flashes include a sudden feeling of warmth spreading across the upper body and face, a racing heartbeat, sweating, anxiety, blotchy and flushed skin, and feeling cold when the hot flash subsides.

“We’re fanning Drew down because,” said Mathews, but was cut short by Barrymore, who said, "I’m experiencing a hot flash. It’s happening again. God, it’s so hot."

Bertinelli, who was helping Drew Barrymore get out of her jacket, was shocked by its temperature and compared it with a "hot blanket." After the hot flash was over, Barrymore said while continuing to fan her face:

“It’s just so weird that they come out of nowhere, you know? I’m so lightheaded right now.”

The 50-year-old also revealed that she wanted to take her clothes off but "that would get weird." Thereafter, the show pivoted to its scheduled agenda, i.e., to feature Seo teaching the audience about the nuances of food expiration dates.

Drew Barrymore had her first perimenopausal hot flash while on-air with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston in the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor - Source: Getty

In 2023, Drew Barrymore experienced her first perimenopausal hot flash while interviewing Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on The Drew Barrymore Show. The two guests had come to promote their 2023 film Murder Mystery 2.

“For the first time, I think I’m having my first hot flash! Do you feel this?” said Barrymore, as Aniston helped the hostess fix her mic and pressed a hand against her chest.

Sandler, who initially seemed concerned for Barrymore, leaned over and shook her hand and inferred that it was a "hot hand."

“That’s good, ‘cause if it was cold, that would be worrisome. Anyhow! Well, I’m so glad I have this moment documented!” responded Barrymore.

"I was forced to even tone it down"— Drew Barrymore was told she was "looking too unattractive” while filming Never Been Kissed

Exploring the causes and potential complications associated with hot flashes

The frequency of hot flashes differs from person to person. According to a Mayo Clinic report, a hot flash may last from one to five minutes. Most people who have them experience hot flashes almost every day. The report also states that people may have these sudden changes in body temperature for over seven years. At times, it can even last for an entire decade.

Hormonal changes before or after menopause are the major cause of hot flashes. Although it is not clear how these changes work, most research infers that the body's lower estrogen levels make the hypothalamus act differently. Also called the body's heat manager, the hypothalamus reacts to slight changes in body temperature and starts a hot flash to eventually cool the body down.

Although menopause is the chief cause of hot flashes, other causes include side effects of medicines, thyroid problems, and cancer. Smoking and obesity also reportedly increase the chances of experiencing hot flashes.

According to Mayo Clinic's report, people experiencing hot flashes have a higher risk of heart disease and the chance of bone loss compared to those who don't experience them. Finally, hot flashes at night (also called night sweats) may also result in chronic sleep deprivation.

