What is male menopause? Todd Bridges confesses to being menopausal on Celebrity Beef Season 1 Episode 3

Tonight on Celebrity Beef, Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 contestants Todd Bridges and Cynthia Bailey competed against each other by preparing a chicken dish. Amid the battle, Cynthia shared that she was pre-menopausal (and still is) while shooting the show, and host Joel McHale joked about using the excuse in the future for arguments.

Todd Bridges, later on, confessed that he was also facing male menopause and had lost potency and strength in his private parts. He shared that the male menopause made him hot, sweaty, and irritable.

Some men face male menopause after reaching their late 40s or early 50s. This causes mood swings and irritability. Some people also face loss of muscle mass and sudden hormonal changes that cause them to develop a large belly. Male menopause also leads men to build sleeping issues and causes short-term memory.

What did Cynthia Bailey say about her Celebrity Beef with Todd Bridges?

Todd Bridges and Cynthia Bailey fought in the Celebrity Big Brother house. The two even said many obscene things to each other during an argument. But Cynthia Bailey revealed in an interview with E! that the two had become excellent friends after the season was shot. She appeared on the show to discuss her previous fight in a fun way to "squash the argument."

Cynthia also shared that her fans were angry at Todd and wanted to "jump in the TV and kill him." Cynthia revealed that she was pre-menopausal at the time and was facing mood swings. She also said,

"I was and still am in full pre-menopause and Todd's older too, so he's in full manopause, which is a real thing. We were both emotional, just a lot of mood swings and a lot going on there. So we really talk about those things and what got us to where things escalated in the house."

What happened on Celebrity Beef Season 1 Episode 3?

Todd and Cynthia were asked to prepare a chicken dinner to overcome their Celebrity Beef, and the winner would win $10,000 for a charity of their choice. Before the competition, the contestants were asked to chop as many onions as they could for an advantage. Cynthia chopped more onions, but they were massive in size to Todd's 'liquified chopped onion,' which helped him win the advantage.

Todd was given a plucked-out chicken while Cynthia was given a whole one. In a second challenge, Cynthia and Todd were asked to sip hot sauce and answer questions about each other's Big Brother journey. Cynthia won the round by answering the maximum correct answers.

The episode description reads,

"Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges aim to settle their beef via a cook-off in a battle over loyalty and alliances."

After the Celebrity Beef competition ended, Todd's presentation was not up to the mark, and his chicken was not crispy. So, Cynthia won the round and $10,000 for a charity of her own choice.

Celebrity Beef features some famous personalities sorting out their issues with their friends/ opponents via a cooking competition. The show airs on E! every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

