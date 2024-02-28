How many children does Drew Barrymore have? Details and whereabouts explored

Drew Barrymore and popstar Christina Aguilera recently spoke about their kids. During the February 27 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore and Aguilera opened up about raising their daughters.

Barrymore shared an interesting snippet of how her daughter brings up her Playboy shoot when the topic of wearing a crop top comes up. In her conversation with Christina Aguilera, Barrymore remarked:

"My daughter wants to wear a crop top. I'll say no and she'll go, 'You were on the cover of Playboy."

Christina Aguilera responded that she recently went through something similar with her daughter. She added,

"My daughter wants to wear a crop top, too. And I am just like, 'Can we just pull it down?'"

Drew Barrymore did not mention which of her two daughters—Olive and Frankie—made the argument.

Drew Barrymore is the mother of two daughters. Her elder daughter is named Olive Barrymore Kopelman, aged 11, and her younger daughter is named Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, aged 9.

Barrymore shares her two daughters with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. She was married to Kopelman between 2012 and 2016. Olive was born in 2012, while Frankie was born to them in 2014. Barrymore and Kopelman are divorced but are on good terms, and as per People magazine, they even take their daughters out together with Kopelman's current wife, Alexandra Michler Kopelman.

Olive Barrymore Kopelman

Olive was born on September 26, 2012. Her life is kept from the public eye by Drew Barrymore, although the actress does share posts with her daughter on her Instagram page. In an interview with People magazine back in March 2023, Drew revealed that she nicknamed her eldest daughter "Bear."

In a 2012 episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, Barrymore revealed how she named her daughter:

"I was reading a book with my husband. I was three months pregnant, and they said your baby is the size of an olive, and that was it. We never looked back."

As per Barrymore, her daughter Olive is very interested in designing. In an interview with People magazine in 2022, Barrymore said that Olive is a budding fashion designer and also often redesigns the covers of magazines featuring her mother.

Frankie Barrymore Kopelman

Frankie is Barrymore's younger daughter, born on April 22, 2014. The nine-year-old was born on Earth Day and commemorated the same on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. In an animated segment of the show, she stated:

"Hi everyone, my name is Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, and guess what? Earth Day is my birthday!"

Frankie had one wish for her birthday, and it was to save the planet. She provided some ideas to do the same:

"You could ride a bike, plant a tree, recycle some plastic, or hug a bee."

Barrymore is very attached to her daughters, and in various interviews and interactions (including the latest episode of her eponymous show), she has stated that she does her utmost to empower them.

Barrymore said that she tries to limit the screen time of her two daughters and enjoys watching movies with them piled up on her bed.