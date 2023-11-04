“Fingers crossed”: Internet cheers on as Drew Barrymore gets a proposal from Pauly Shore on her talk show

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore was left surprised after her long-time friend and comedian Pauly Shore proposed to her on The Drew Barrymore Show. On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Encino Man star sat down with Barrymore to discuss his life and podcast.

Towards the end of the episode, when the conversation turned to love life, the 48-year-old actress wondered why, despite his kindness, Shore was not in a relationship with someone.

"It's very, very difficult for me to have a girlfriend because it's hard for me to let love in because I'm scared to get hurt," Shore said.

When the host probed further, Pauly elaborated that he was looking for the right person, and wanted more than just a physical relationship. He later brought up his mother, the late Mitzi Shore, a long-time idol of Drew Barrymore, stating that she was not happy when Barrymore married Tom Green back in 2002.

Shocked and confused, the 48-year-old actress remarked, "That's how Mitzi felt?" to which Pauly immediately responded, "No, that's how I feel too." Shore then proceeded to pull out a ring with a large white jewel, whilst dropping down on one knee and stated:

"And that's why I came here tonight, on this glorious night, to present you with a ring."

A visibly surprised and smiling Barrymore then questioned whether Pauly Shore was proposing, to which he responded in the affirmative. Laughing, she took the "amazing engagement" ring and put it on her finger. However, she did not immediately give her answer and asked the viewers to wait for the next episode.

The proposal left netizens pleasantly surprised and they began rooting for the pair.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @Spice99857)

Internet users loved Pauly Shore's proposal on The Drew Barrymore Show

As news of Pauly Shore proposing to the show's host went viral, netizens were quick to cheer on the two stars. While some wondered if the proposal was scripted, many commented on the pair's chemistry and friendship.

Here are some comments seen under the show's YouTube channel:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @trevordallas)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @reginashellenbarger6980)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @ShawnaLynnn)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @ME-rt8pw)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @denii7094)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @ToxicFreeTV)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @gleander4405)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @TaylorsEcho1323)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @GreenCatEye78)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @Squeebert85)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @walkerfan8573)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @karlhungus5554)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @danicaplum)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via YouTube/ @toyahtxsthck)

Paul Shore and Drew Barrymore have been long-time friends with the former babysitting her when they were kids.

The Drew Barrymore show airs every weekday on CBS.