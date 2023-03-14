Where is Pauly Shore now? Net worth explored as Encino Man star reacts to Jimmy Kimmel Oscars joke

Actor and comedian Pauly Shore was a part of Jimmy Kimmel's opening monolog at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. While Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan are known for appearing in Encino Man alongside Shore, Shore was not spotted at the event.

Kimmel joked by saying:

"Two actors from 'Encino Man' are nominated for the Oscars. What an incredible night this must be for the two of you and what a difficult night it must be for Pauly Shore."

However, Shore has not reacted seriously to it and instead congratulated Fraser and Huy Quan on Twitter on Monday.

Pauly Shore @PaulyShore



But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars!



Never quit on your dreams. I don’t know if you guys saw the @TheAcademy Awards last night, but @jimmykimmel poked fun at me in the monologue. I loved it.But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars!Never quit on your dreams. I don’t know if you guys saw the @TheAcademy Awards last night, but @jimmykimmel poked fun at me in the monologue. I loved it.But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars!Never quit on your dreams. https://t.co/wD67uPtFn5

Following the failure of the sitcom Pauly in the 90s, Shore has continued to appear in various other films and TV shows. These included Hell's Kitchen, Alone Together, The Midnight Gospel, and more.

He was last seen in the 2021 comedy-drama film, How It Ends. He voiced Pinocchio in the American dubbed version of Pinocchio: A True Story, which was released in 2022.

Pauly Shore has earned a lot from his successful career in the entertainment industry

Pauly Shore has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Pauly Shore is well-known for his flawless work as a comedian and actor and this has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 55-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $30 million.

He purchased a house in Hollywood Hills for $1.5 million in 1996 and it was later listed for $13 million in 2015 following some renovation. As no one was ready to purchase the house, it was listed for rent at $27,000 a month and it was once again back on the market in 2020, for $9.5 million.

Pauly Shore started his career as a standup comedian at the age of 17 and his mentor was Sam Kinison. He was also an MTV VJ from 1989 to 1994 and hosted a show called Totally Pauly.

He made his film debut with the 1988 comedy-drama film, For Keeps, which received negative reviews from critics. His next two films also received a similar response. Pauly is known for his performance as Stanley "Stoney" Brown in the 1992 comedy film, Encino Man, which was a box-office success.

Shore was a part of other projects during the 90s like Class Act, Son in Law, In the Army Now, A Goofy Movie, Jury Duty, Bio-Dome, King of the Hill, and more.

The 2003 mockumentary comedy film Pauly Shore is Dead is his only project to date that has received a positive response from critics and audiences. He also voiced Pinocchio for the American dubbed version of the Russian animated film, Pinocchio: A True Story, released in 2022.

It is worth noting that both of Pauly's Encino Man co-stars won awards at the 95th Academy Awards held on March 12, 2023.

Brendan Fraser won the Oscar Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher, in the film The Whale. Ke Huy Quan also won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Poll : 0 votes