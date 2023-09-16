Why is Drew Barrymore apologizing? Tearful video backfires as actress faces cancellation 

Drew Barrymore took to Instagram on September 11 to share her reason for choosing to resume her talk show amid the ongoing 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. She had previously announced that her show would return but would comply with the rules of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike. However, her decision was met with severe criticism from netizens as many hinted at canceling the actress.

In a now-deleted tearful video, the 48-year-old actress, producer, and author apologized for her controversial decision and said that she never intended to hurt or upset anyone.

“I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK. I wanted to own a decision so it wasn’t a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions,” the actress said.

She further added:

“There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore. It’s not who I am. I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions."

Earlier, Drew Barrymore claimed that since her talk show wrapped up on April 20, before the strike began on May 2, she did not have to shut it down. However, she added that the show was created during the COVID-19 pandemic for viewers so that they had something to resort to in sensitive times.

The actress said that she just wants her show to be there for people regardless of whatever’s happening in the world.

"Protest and Boycott her show!": Drew Barrymore's apology backfires

Despite Drew explaining her side as to why she chose to bring back her talk show, many were not convinced and believed that the actress could do something to contribute to the cause behind the strike rather than continue with the show.

Some even likened Drew's apology to that of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's apology after they sought consideration for disgraced actor Danny Masterson following his prison sentence. Several people were infuriated with Drew's decision regarding her show and asked others to boycott it.

WGA says Drew Barrymore should not resume her talk show during the strike

Previously, Drew Barrymore asserted her solidarity with the writers’ strike and even chose to step down from presenting the MTV film and television awards as it had a direct conflict with the WGA’s issue with film, television, studios, and streamers.

In her apology, she also spoke about her reason behind resuming the show:

"There’s a huge question of the why — why am I doing this? Well, I certainly couldn’t have expected this kind of attention, and we aren’t going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this, because as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people’s jobs on the line."

A spokesperson for the WGA addressed Drew’s decision while picket signs were still up and told Deadline:

“Drew Barrymore should not be on the air while her writers are on strike fighting for a fair deal. In reality, shows like this cannot operate without writing, and that is struck work.”

The Drew Barrymore Show joined Real Time with Bill Maher, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and The Talk as shows to return to airing without their writers.