Drew Barrymore reveals she's "only attracted to gay men" after an intimate moment with Matt Bomer that no one saw coming

On December 13's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the titular host enthusiastically welcomed Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer, the stars of the Golden Globe-nominated miniseries, Fellow Travelers. The series is set during the Lavender Scare of the 1950s and explores a love affair between the characters played by Bailey and Bomer.

In the episode, Barrymore openly expressed her admiration for both actors. She particularly noted Bailey's performance in Bridgerton, where he plays Anthony, expressing how Matt's character made her "blush" during the show.

Then, Barrymore also reflected humorously on her personal attractions, remarking that she tends to be drawn to gay men.

"I never meet a straight man I'm attracted to. I only am attracted to gay men. What is wrong with me?" she said.

How Drew Barrymore's admiration of Matt Bomer culminated in a candid kiss

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/The Drew Barrymore Show)

After Barrymore's revelation, the discussion shifted towards a light-hearted exchange between Barrymore and Bomer about their mutual on-screen kisses with actor Andrew Rannells. Moving forward, the conversation culminated in a spontaneous kiss between Barrymore and Bomer.

Notably, they both reacted to the kiss with surprise and amusement.

During the episode, Drew Barrymore praised the intense and passionate elements in Fellow Travelers.

“There’s so much going on [in Fellow Travelers]. I mean, you two are at the center of it and you’re both so hot. There’s so much hot s*x in this."

Speaking about Bailey's role as Anthony Bridgerton, the host said:

“Don’t even get me started with Bridgerton, Jonathan! You have made me blush more in the last few years than I can handle."

Barrymore concluded the episode by joking about her single life, adding:

“I don’t understand how you’re so commanding and alpha and make me feel as a woman like I’m like, ‘Whatever you say!' And then you are this beautiful gay man in this intimate relationship making me sob in my bed over if we all are so lucky enough to have love in this life. I’ve cried so much in this show.”

Oprah Winfrey backs Drew Barrymore against backlash for her interview behavior

Recently, Oprah Winfrey defended Drew Barrymore against criticism for her behavior during the December 12 episode of her show. In the episode, at one point, Barrymore was seen holding Winfrey's hand, with many fans alleging that the host uncomfortably caressed her arm. This was deemed inappropriate by some fans of the show.

Oprah, however, was not uncomfortable and found Drew's actions endearing. In an interview with TMZ on December 12, 2023, she revealed:

"I was not uncomfortable at all...I've never seen her do that, but I thought it was endearing."

In general, Barrymore is known for her close and personal interview style. This often includes her holding hands with guests.