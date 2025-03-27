What is stage 4 cancer? Katie Thurston claims her cancer might be advanced after two liver lesions were discovered

Katie Thurston recently opened up about her breast cancer treatment on Instagram, theorizing that it might have progressed from stage 3 to stage 4. The Bachelorette alum, who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer earlier this year, revealed that the doctors have stopped treatment after discovering spots on her liver.

Ad

According to cancercenter.com, stage 4 cancer is defined as:

"Stage 4 cancer has spread from its original location to distant parts of the body. It's sometimes referred to as metastatic cancer. This stage may be diagnosed years after the initial cancer diagnosis and/or after the primary cancer has been treated or removed."

The report also classifies breast cancer as one of the most common forms of stage 4 cancer. Stage 4 breast cancer is defined as the form of cancer that spreads beyond the breasts, underarms, and internal mammary glands to other parts of the body far away from the breast. These can often spread to body parts like lungs, liver, bones, brain, etc.

Ad

Katie Thurston has been documenting her treatment and recovery process in her Instagram broadcast channel called "Boobie Broadcast." On March 24, she opened up about her "two liver lesions," which measured up to 1.4 cm. She also spoke about the doctor stopping her current treatment plan because of the same.

"My biopsy is scheduled Friday which would have been my treatment day. We now wait. She seemed to be leaning more on the cancer in the liver vs optimistic it was nothing. This would put me at stage 4. I'd love to hear from my sisters who are stage 4 in terms of quality of life, motherhood, etc," wrote Thurston.

Ad

She took to Instagram Stories on March 26 to provide another update on her medical tests.

"Updates if you aren't in the Boobie Broadcast, in the last 48 hours I had my breast, lymph nodes, and liver biopsied as well as a port placement. For now, we wait for the results of the liver biopsy to determine if I can still with my original plan or if we reroute," she wrote.

Ad

“Life update: I have breast cancer”— When Katie Thurston opened up about her diagnosis for the first time

Katie Thurston at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball - Source: Getty

On February 15, 2025, Katie Thurston opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis to her 738k followers on Instagram. The Bachelorette alum announced it in an Instagram post with the caption:

Ad

“Life update: I have breast cancer.”

In the two weeks after her diagnosis, Katie Thurston recalled going through a wide spectrum of emotions, including "Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful." She also talked about crying a lot. However, the one thing that gave her strength was researching other women with the same illness and learning about their stories.

She looked up people with "breast cancer, invasive ductal carcinoma, mastectomy, pregnancy after breast cancer," and found strength in their stories. The 34-year-old also shared how her Valentine's Day plans with Jeff Arcuri took a detour because of her diagnosis.

Ad

"Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment. I used my morning to figure out insurance for NYC and laws on preexisting conditions. I scheduled appointments for another biopsy, fertility, mental health, surgery, as well as meeting with my team to discuss the overall treatment plan, which will include chemo," she wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Katie Thurston ended the post by thanking her husband, Jeff Arcuri, speaking about his "selfless love" and claiming that she would love him "in this lifetime and the next."

On June 14, 2024, Katie Thurston confirmed dating comedian Jeff Arcuri. The two announced their engagement on September 15 and tied the knot in a private ceremony on March 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback