How old is Jeff Arcuri? All we know about Katie Thurston's fiance as TV star gets married amid cancer battle

Katie Thurston and Jeff Arcuri recently confirmed that they have tied the knot, a few months after getting engaged. Notably, Thurston has been struggling with breast cancer since last month, which she shared on Instagram at the time.

36-year-old Arcuri has been pursuing a career as a stand-up comedian for years and has a few shows in his credit, including The Late Show and Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle.

On March 24, 2025, Katie Thurston posted a photo on her Instagram Story, posing alongside Arcuri. Apart from this, she has not shared any other details from the wedding so far.

Katie's Story (Image via Instagram/thekatiethurston)

However, a report by Us Weekly on Sunday, March 23, stated that Katie Thurston spoke to the outlet a day earlier at the New York City office, saying that she and Arcuri were exchanging vows. As per the outlet, the wedding ceremony was private and took place at the duo’s residence on March 22, 2025.

The ceremony was attended by the couple's parents and their dog, Charlie. Afterward, they celebrated the occasion with dinner at Da Andrea. Thurston also confirmed that she and Arcuri are planning to organize another ceremony soon.

Furthermore, Katie Thurston’s cancer treatment is scheduled to start on March 27, 2025, which will include multiple rounds of chemotherapy and surgery. While announcing her diagnosis on February 15, Katie said that she spent Valentine’s Day finalizing appointments for certain treatments. She expressed gratitude to Jeff for helping her in this journey, writing:

“I saved the best for last. To my extraordinary husband to be @jarcuri – I don’t know how I’d do this without you. The selfless love that you smother me in is beyond anything I imagined I’d be blessed with. I love you to the fullest in this lifetime and the next.”

Jeff Arcuri's career explored: Relationship with Katie Thurston and other details

As per the official website of The Laugh Factory, Jeff Arcuri is known as the creator and host of This Week's Show and has also been featured on TV shows such as Laughs and Windy City Live. He has earned the title of "joke machine" from The Chicago Tribune.

The Laugh Factory also noted that Acuri arrived in Chicago in 2012. He slowly began establishing himself in the world of comedy by performing at comedy clubs such as The Comedy Bar and Zanies Comedy Clubs.

In an interview with Funny Business Agency, Jeff shared that his comedy is often inspired by real-life situations he experiences, and he works on different topics every week. Reflecting on how his career has evolved over the years, he said:

"I'm a lot more of myself on stage. My first five years or so were a little "performancy." Now that I've gained some confidence, I feel like I can go up on stage and just be me, but a little louder. Also, my first few years were figuring out how to make people laugh, now I'm figuring out how to make people laugh at what makes me laugh."

A report by E! Online stated that Katie and Jeff first met on Instagram in the spring season last year. Their relationship became official in June 2024, after Katie shared an Instagram post with two photos that has been deleted now. One of the pictures featured Katie kissing Jeff on the cheek.

Katie Thurston later confirmed their engagement on social media in September 2024, and Jeff Arcuri popped the question the previous month. Katie added a few photos from the proposal on her Instagram post and flaunted the engagement ring on some of them.

Towards the end of the post, she included a video of the proposal, which was recorded with a beach in the background. The clip showed the moment when Katie Thurston and Jeff Arcuri were posing for a photo, and he suddenly took out the ring and went on his knees. Moments later, the reality star began running towards the camera with a smile and showing off her ring at the same time.

The Lynnwood, Washington native is known for her appearances on shows like The Bachelor. Before Jeff, she was romantically linked to Blake Moynes and John Hersey.

