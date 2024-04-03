"I just kind of ignored it": The Bachelor's Daisy Kent reflects on lack of connection with Joey Graziadei

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Daisy Kent, the runner-up of The Bachelor season 28, opened up about her connection with the Bachelor, Joey Graziadei. Talking about the missing connection between them on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Daisy said,

"I just felt like there was something always missing between us. And I think for a period of the show, I just kind of ignored it."

Daisy's confession comes after the season concluded on March 25, with Joey proposing to Kelsey A, rendering Daisy the runner-up. In the podcast, she said that she had been feeling "off" since the hometowns and that she kind of "blocked out" the feeling and kept hoping for the best.

Daisy Kent from The Bachelor season 28 talks about her lack of connection with Joey

During the podcast, Daisy Kent recalled the last rose ceremony, which aired on March 11, and saw Rachel going home. She said that after the ceremony, she felt a connection between Joey and Kelsey and somehow knew that they had "energy" between them. She said,

"And I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s me,’ for a second. I remember thinking that, and then I remember I broke down crying and they both hugged me."

Talking about the inception of her feeling of missing connection, Daisy said that when Joey came to meet her parents, she didn't get to talk to him because it was the time for her parents to talk to him. She confessed to waking up with anxiety the following day and had a gut feeling about things not feeling right.

Even though Daisy blocked things out, she couldn't ignore the unsettling feeling, which eventually led to her confrontation with Kelsey in the finale episode.

Daisy Kent talks about her confrontation with Kelsey A on the finale episode of The Bachelor season 28

Daisy ended things with Joey in the finale episode because she deduced Joey's final decision after a confrontation with Kelsey A. She even told Kelsey about her decision as both the women rode to the proposal site together, hand in hand.

Daisy's actions in the finale episode were a testament to her friendship with Kelsey A. Daisy said she decided to talk to Kelsey before the final decision because she knew that she and Joey cared about her immensely. She, in turn, wanted them to know that she supported them and was happy for them.

On the podcast, Daisy Kent also clarified that there was a lot more to her and Kelsey's conversation than what was shown on TV, naturally to sustain the uncertainty before Joey took his final decision. Opening up about their conversation before they reached the proposal site, Daisy said,

"Just talking about how I was feeling, talking about how she was feeling, talking about [how] we want the best for each other and me saying, 'He’s not my person. I know he’s your person.' She knew it was her and she knew it wasn’t me. And she said, ‘I’ve been worried about you all week because I felt that it was going to be me."

Daisy Kent's honesty won many hearts and made fans want her as the next Bachelorette. However, she refused the offer in the After the Final Rose episode when it was revealed that Jenn Tran would be the next Bachelorette.