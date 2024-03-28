The Bachelor season 28: What happened between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent during the finale?

Joey Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson during The Bachelor season 28 finale, released on Monday, March 25. Ahead of the final rose ceremony, emotions ran high among the Bach nation fans who were keen to find out which female suitor wins the heart of the leading man of this series.

When season 28 premiered on January 22, viewers were introduced to 32 female suitors who, over the weeks, were pitted against one another, vying for the attention of 28-year-old Joey, a teaching tennis professional based in Royersford, Pennsylvania. After undergoing multiple rose ceremonies, Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent were the final suitors of the speeding-dating reality TV show.

During The Bachelor season 28, it was shown that Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent enjoyed a joint car ride to the location of the final rose ceremony. During a recent interaction with US Weekly, Kelsey Anderson shared interesting behind-the-scenes details of their conversation. The Louisiana native revealed both the finalists were quite “emotional” at the time.

What did Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent speak about at The Bachelor season 28 finale?

Viewers were shown that Daisy Kent already had a hunch about the leading man’s feelings leaning toward Kelsey Anderson. Daisy, 25, who suffers from hearing disability, approached Kelsey in her hotel room at The Bachelor season 28 finale. She told Kelsey about her intuition that Joey would choose her, which made for an emotional interaction between the two.

The moment was so special that the female suitors decided to have a car ride together. What wasn’t shown on screen was that Kelsey and Daisy held each other's hands as the latter kept encouraging Kelsey to embrace her moment. While opening up about their heartfelt woman supporting woman moment, Kelsey said:

“We just were really embracing each other and just telling each other how amazing each other were. And she just really wanted Joey and I to be happy and she was like, ‘Don’t worry about me.’ She knows how I am and I was going to be thinking about her just like how she would be in that situation as well. But she’s like, ‘Don’t think about me. I’m going to be OK. You embrace this moment.’ And I did.”

Joey, who accompanied Kesley during the interview, chimed in to recall he had no idea the finalists arrived at the location in a joint car ride. The leading man did not think female suitors might have been allowed to do that. In real-time, the moment appeared “confusing” for Joey, but rewatching it on TV made him realize the women forged a “special” emotional bond with each other.

The leading man of The Bachelor season 28 said:

“I think that is special. And then, obviously, being able to watch it back with everyone else, it was an empowering moment. So I’m really happy that they took that into their own hands and created their own story in that moment.”

Ahead of Joey’s proposal to Kelsey, the leading man met Daisy Kent, and they broke their bond in an emotional farewell. Daisy told Joey she had realized that they weren’t each other’s right partners. She said:

“As much as that hurts, I know you said you want the best for me, so I'm going to do what's best for me, and I'm going to go."

Soon after, Joey went down on his knees to propose to Kelsey, saying:

“I love you. I wanna spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?”

Kelsey Anderson said, “Yes,” thereby concluding the emotional finale of The Bachelor season 28.