"I was just taken aback" - Kelsey Anderson shares insights on her iconic limo moment from The Bachelor

The Bachelor season 28 finale, which aired on March 25 on ABC network, witnessed a moment that set a new precedent for future seasons. Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent, finalists on the show, made the unprecedented decision to share a limo ride to the final rose ceremony.

There’s a story behind this incident which Kelsey revealed in an exclusive interview with E! on March 29. Kelsey expressed the gravity of the moment when Daisy knocked the door to join her,

"I was just taken aback…She looked very emotional. So immediately, I got emotional because Daisy and I got really close through this experience. And she's a wonderful woman."

This decision marked a departure from the traditional competitive narrative of the show, emphasizing a collective journey over individual rivalry. Their choice reflected a significant shift in The Bachelor finale and received a positive response.

Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent unite in historic limo moment on The Bachelor finale

On the eve of The Bachelor's final rose ceremony, a tradition was broken. Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent, the last two contestants vying for Joey Graziadei's heart, chose to share their limo ride to the ceremony.

Kelsey and Daisy did this to deepen the bond they formed during their time on the show. This moment of solidarity was a first in the history of The Bachelor.

Daisy Kent, knowing she was not the chosen one, approached Kelsey Anderson with the idea. The proposal for them to ride together was born out of a desire for mutual support — a final gesture of camaraderie as their journey on The Bachelor season 28 came to an end.

Kelsey Anderson opened up about the incident in an interview on March 29. She stated,

"I ended up telling her I did have a lot of validating this week…I think it gave her a lot of clarity, and also gave me a lot of clarity and confirmation as well."

She continued,

“I think that we just really wanted each other's support going into that last moment together because it was a big moment for the both of us in different ways…So we were riding in the car together, just giving each other a lot of support and hyping each other up, like, ‘You're going to do amazing. You're a wonderful person.'"

Joey Graziadei, the focal point of their journey, was initially unaware of this unique arrangement. He was surprised upon discovering the shared limo ride. Reflecting on this incident, Joey stated,

“After I got the chance to be with Kelsey after we got engaged, we did a run-through of how the day was for her, and she explained everything, and we were all shocked…So that was a crazy part but special."

Joey's reaction was one of admiration for the strength and support Kelsey and Daisy showed each other.

Kelsey Anderson brought to The Bachelor a background as rich and compelling as the season's narrative. She was raised in a military family and is committed to community service. The loss of her mother to cancer before the show had a profound effect on her, shaping her approach to relationships and her journey on The Bachelor.

Kelsey's story, meanwhile, marked by personal loss and professional ambition, adds a new dimension to her on-screen persona, making her journey on the show a narrative of personal growth and discovery.