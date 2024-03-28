The Bachelor: Jesse Palmer lauds Daisy and Kelsey's remarkable unity in finale

The Bachelor season 28 finale, which aired on March 25, 2024, highlighted a moment of solidarity and mutual respect seldom seen in its history. Jesse Palmer, the show's host, expressed his admiration for the way Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, the final two contestants, showcased unity and support for one another. This praise came in Palmer's exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight on March 27, 2024.

This season concluded with Joey Graziadei proposing to Kelsey Anderson, but not before the show took an unexpected turn. In a shocking finale moment, Daisy and Kelsey arrived together at the Proposal Platform™, an act that not only surprised the audience and host but also set a new precedent for the show's narrative. This display of camaraderie between the two women marked a significant shift from the show's usual dynamics.

Jesse Palmer, witnessing the series of events unfold, was initially surprised to see the finalists together. In his post-finale reflections, Palmer acknowledged the gravity of what had transpired, noting it as a first in the show's long-running history. His exact statement was,

"Yes, I was there that day, and like everybody, I was at first surprised because we had never seen that before! I was so impressed at how Daisy and Kelsey handled that situation. They both showed so much grace and support for one another."

Palmer praised Daisy and Kelsey for handling the situation with grace, highlighting the maturity and understanding they brought to a typically competitive environment.

Palmer's insights shed light on the evolving nature of the show, suggesting that such moments of unity could pave the way for future seasons, altering the traditional competitive narrative that has long defined The Bachelor.

In same interview, Palmer also recalled audience reaction when both finalists arrived,

“Everybody in our audience was making a face of shock and disbelief! Knowing what was about to happen, I had to be careful not to make any facial expressions so I wouldn’t give anything away.”

The finale night in Tulum, Mexico, was charged with anticipation and emotion, as it headed towards the much-awaited final rose ceremony. The act of finalists arriving together was a statement of their collective experience and journey on the show.

The audience, both on-site and across various platforms, reacted with a mix of surprise and emotional investment, as the finale’s proceedings took on a new meaning. Daisy and Kelsey’s unexpected alliance was not a spontaneous decision, but the result of a growing bond and mutual respect that developed over the course of the show.

The final rose ceremony of The Bachelor season was a poignant conclusion to a series of unexpected events. After the joint arrival of Daisy and Kelsey, the ceremony unfolded with heightened emotions. Daisy’s gracious self-elimination, after recognizing her own feelings and acknowledging Joey’s connection with Kelsey, was a moment of mature reflection and respect, according to fans.

Towards the end of interview, The Bachelor host also gave some advice to contestants appearing in Bachelorette,

“My advice would be to not shy away from the more serious and sensitive topics early on, and of course, be ready to have fun and show your lighter side.”

Joey’s subsequent proposal to Kelsey marked the traditional climax of The Bachelor season 28 but under very non-traditional circumstances.

The finale not only concluded Joey’s quest for love but also showcased a remarkable moment of empathy and solidarity, setting a precedent for future seasons of The Bachelor.