5 eateries Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have visited for dinner dates 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship has captivated fans worldwide. The love story between pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce blossomed in the summer of 2023 when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering for Kelce.

Ad

Since then, the couple has been spotted at multiple events, cheering and supporting each other's careers. However, one of the most fascinating aspects about the couple is their shared love for Fine Dining.

From Steakhouses to Rooftops, here are five of the most highlighted eateries Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have visited.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

5 romantic restaurants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dined at

From cozy candlelit dinners to high-end culinary meals, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted enjoying meals at a variety of restaurants.

Ad

Whether a cozy eatery or a trendy hotspot for Hollywood personalities, these dining destinations have captured the couple's attention.

Inside the romantic dining spot

1) Del Frisco’s Grille (New York City)

Ad

A casual dinner date between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared at Del Frisco’s Grille in Brookfield Place, Lower Manhattan,restaurant throughout March 2025. Guests come to this restaurant to enjoy contemporary food while indulging in handmade steaks alongside fresh seafood and well-known cheesesteak egg rolls.

A relaxed and contemporary dining atmosphere located at the center of New York City appeals to the date night couple.

2) Sushi Park (Los Angeles, California)

Ad

Ad

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dined at Sushi Park in April 2024. Sushi Park is an exclusive restaurant situated on the second floor of a strip Mall in West Hollywood. It is renowned for its omakase-style menu, which is loved by Hollywood's elites.

The Sushi spot focuses on curating refined dishes by using fresh ingredients and high-quality fish flown in from Japan. The culinary experience at Sushi Park usually costs around $200 per person and features a detailed menu.

Ad

This Dinner spot is a calm retreat for the couple while devouring some of the best Sushi the West Coast has to offer.

3) Elena (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Ad

The year 2023 marks the time Taylor Swift held her Eras Tour in South America, where her partner attended Elena for a love-filled night. The Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires contains Elena, which holds multiple awards.

Elena provides guests with a retro environment as they enjoy their signature dry-aged meats and handcrafted pasta alongside traditional parrilla-style grilled meat. At the restaurant, customers greeted them with enthusiastic cheers.

4) The Waverly Inn (New York City)

Ad

Ad

As their relationship was becoming public at the beginning of October 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen holding hands as they went to The Waverly Inn. Located in a quiet corner of Bank Street, Waverly is a West Village eatery famous for its cozy charm.

Its menu features a variety of dishes like Lobster Mac and Cheese, Roasted chicken with truffle jus, and Wagyu burger. This dinner date was the first time Swift and Kelce were Photographed privately.

Ad

5) Nobu Midtown (New York City)

Ad

Late in October 2023, the couple was seen enjoying dinner at celebrity favorite restaurant Nobu Midtown. Known for Japanese-Peruvian Fusion, Nobu carries a modern yet sleek ambiance that provides an appropriate setting for an elegant evening.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's visit to Nobu shows their interest in upscale yet international cuisine.

Wrap-up

From High-end Sushi in Los Angeles to Argentinian steak in Buenos Aires, Taylor and Travis's date nights surely portray diversity. These food spots have not only become a comforting nook for the couple but have also given their fans a chance to cherish their romance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback