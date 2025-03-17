Who is Nicole Brydon Bloom? American actress ties the knot with Justin Theroux 

Justin Theroux tied the knot with Nicole Brydon Bloom in a private ceremony in Mexico on March 16, as per a report from TMZ. The two had been engaged for some months after reportedly being in a relationship since August 2023.

Nicole Brydon Bloom is a New York-based actress, who first garnered fame for her appearances in The Affair and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The 30-year-old has also played the protagonist in the 2019 horror movie, 1BR.

One of the most prominent roles in her repertoire was that of Maud Beaton in season two of The Gilded Age. The series was nominated for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards and catapulted Nicole Brydon Bloom to fame.

Her father, David Bloom, was a veteran journalist who passed away in April 2003 while covering the Iraq war. The actress was just nine years old at the time of his demise.

As per E! News, rumors of a romance between Theroux and Bloom sparked in August 2023 when the two were photographed kissing in a New York City restaurant. The speculations strengthened when they walked the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March.

"I was like, ‘She's so stunning,"—Justin Theroux recalls how he met Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom- Source: Getty

In a September 2024 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Justin Theroux recalled how he met Nicole Brydon Bloom. He claimed that they met "through mutual friends" at a party. Hostess Drew Barrymore quipped at this, complaining that she never meets anyone at such parties.

“A friend of mine who was with me, literally the quote was, ‘That's the one". Like, we hadn't even met yet. And I was like, ‘She's so stunning.’ So I went over and started talking and things like that and it progressed,” he continued.

As per a report from E! News, the two got engaged in 2024, almost a year after sparking dating rumors. Bloom debuted her engagement ring at the Venice Film Festival. It was a custom Stephanie Gottlieb 4-carat diamond with an 18-carat gold inlay.

Since the beginning of their relationship, Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom have been tight-lipped about their personal life. Theroux shed some light on their dedication to maintaining privacy in an interview with Esquire in May 2023.

“Having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So it's a classic no-comment situation for me," he said.

The Leftovers alum continued:

“There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in."

Justin Theroux was previously married to F.R.I.E.N.D.S. alum Jennifer Aniston. The two began dating in 2011, shortly after working together on the film, Wanderlust. A year later, they became engaged and tied the knot on August 5, 2015. However, the couple announced their separation in 2018.

