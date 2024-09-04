Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship timeline explored as actor says he feels “protective” of ex-wife six years after divorce

Justin Theroux sat down for a promotional interview with The Times, for his upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. He doted on his ex-wife Jennifer Anniston, saying that she remains "very dear" to him. The pair called it quits in 2017, after just two years of marriage. In the interview, which came out on September 3, 2024, he spoke candidly of the feelings he harbored for his former partner.

When probed, Justin Theroux said he was proud that she clapped back at the criticism from vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance over women who don't have kids. He also said that he feels protective of her.

“She is still very dear to me so, of course, yeah, I feel protective. But she batted back criticism, as well she should.”

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Anniston's road to divorce

2007-2010:

The two reportedly met each other on the set of Tropic Thunder. Aniston shared her impression of her ex-husband, saying to PopSugar in 2012,

"At first you think he could be like a serial killer, but he's the nicest person in the world."

They then got closer in 2010 when they filmed Wanderlust together. However, at the time, Theroux only had eyes for longtime girlfriend Heidi Bivens. Aniston denied all rumors of a spark between them during that period, saying to Good Morning America in February 2012,

"Nothing happened on that movie. ... That's a rumor, the easy rumor. But nothing happened. We were just friends, great friends, on the movie."

2011:

In May of that year, the pair were spotted frequently, out and about. They were even spotted at a "friendly dinner" that lasted for about three hours at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. A few weeks later, the two were meeting each other's friends and hosting get-togethers.

All through June, the pair were all but denying the rumors. They were seen strutting about in NYC, wearing matching rings and whatnot. They were also spotted on a double date with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. By July, Justin Theroux had front-row tickets to Aniston's Hand and Footprint Ceremony in L.A. Just as she finished, she blew a kiss to her boyfriend.

2012

By 2012, both Aniston and Theroux had confirmed their relationship status, and it was all smiles for them. That couple even reportedly got their own place together in LA. That same month, Justin Theroux revealed they'd adopted a puppy together, a boxer-pitbull puppy named Sophie.

Come August, the two decided to get engaged. Theroux popped the question to Aniston on his 41st birthday, on August 10, 2012, and she said yes. Theroux's representative told People that

"Justin Theroux had an amazing birthday on Friday, receiving an extraordinary gift when his girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston, accepted his proposal of marriage."

By October, the couple was spotted in New Mexico, with a giant, shiny ring around Anniston's finger.

2015

Anniston and Theroux tied the knot in a secret ceremony on August 5, 2015. The actress reportedly lured people to her wedding under the guise of a birthday party for Justin Theroux. The event was a star-studded affair, and the two got hitched in their backyard in California.

2018

Amid swirling breakup rumors, Aniston and Theroux confirmed the demise of their marriage. They issued a statement regarding the same, saying,

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

The two have since kept things amicable between them, even reuniting for the death of their dog, Sophie, in July 2019. Since then, the two have only said good things about the other, claiming they're "just friends." They have also often been papped together at events and dinners, spending time together.

Justin Theroux got engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom in August 2024. The two had been dating since 2023. He is currently on the road to promote his upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will grace the silver screen on September 6, 2024.

Jennifer Anniston, on the other hand, was spotted shooting an episode for her hit TV show, The Morning Show, in July 2024. While the public has kept her love life under close inspection since her rise to stardom, there is no new information available regarding the same.

