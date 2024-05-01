"I just won't" — Jennifer Aniston says she will never join TikTok while talking about Instagram and social media 

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Diedre Behar, Jennifer Aniston revealed the reason for not having a TikTok account and called it "one more thing that is gonna ruin my life."

"I don't have TikTok, nor will I ever. I just won't. I'm not gonna subscribe to one more thing that is gonna ruin my life or somebody else's life."

The Friends actress also spoke about her relationship with social media and gave her opinion on it. She believes that it can suck in people and waste a lot of their time. However, she also admits that she likes and enjoys some of the wholesome content a platform can provide.

"It could suck you in, and you've wasted hours of your life. I can't believe sometimes when I found myself in an absolute wormhome of dog, puppy videos and rescue animals, and babies, and cats. That's the stuff I enjoy. But then there's some stuff online I just don't wanna see."

Furthermore, in the article, Aniston also talked about the unhealthy impact of social media on children and teenagers.

On the other hand, she also revealed she is feeling better about her true self after committing to fitness.

"I just don't think it's healthy," says Jennifer Aniston about social media

Jennifer Aniston was one of the celebs who joined popular social media apps much later than the rest of Hollywood. Jennifer joined Instagram on October 15, 2019, and announced her arrival on it by posting a selfie of her with her former Friends co-stars.

In a recent interview, Aniston expressed her opinions on social media. She believes that we aren't meant to absorb information at the current speed and rate, suggesting that it might not be beneficial or healthy.

She also acknowledged what it's like to be a teenager in this generation.

"It's so hard to be a teenager these days. We are so hard on ourselves, and kids are so mean too."

Jennifer Aniston added that when she posts on social media, she aims to portray her genuine self, emphasizing the importance of authenticity. She believes in being true to oneself, acknowledging that everyone experiences a range of days and appearances, and promoting anything that doesn't feel genuine is unrealistic.

Earlier in 2022, while talking to Allure, Aniston confessed she "hates social media" and is not good at it. She also revealed that the initial reason for joining was to promote work.

"It's torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this line. Then the pandemic hit, and we didn't launch. So, I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn't come naturally."

While speaking to Allure, Jennifer Aniston expressed she feels happy to experience growing up, being a teenager, or in her 20s, without social media.