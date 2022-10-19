6 Healthy Habits Jennifer Aniston Practices to Stay Fit

Jennifer Aniston has been one of Hollywood's favorite sweethearts. She has won hearts with her role as Rachel Greene in Friends along with countless other roles on the big screen.

In a true sense, Aniston is known as a beauty icon with her flawless skin and killer body. Even in her 50s, Aniston looks as glamorous as ever. However, she works hard to maintain her body and stay fit, thanks to her healthy lifestyle habits, such as proper diet routine and regular workouts.

Here's a list of the six best and most effective health habits followed by Aniston to stay fit and flawless.

Jennifer Aniston's Healthy Habits

Here's a look at six such habits:

1) Avoiding Screen in Morning

With the advent of social media, the first thing many do in the morning after opening their eyes is to check their profiles. However, Aniston thinks that's a harmful habit and avoids starting her day with a mobile phone as much as possible. She says:

“Every morning, I walk and feed the dogs. Then I meditate, make my coffee, and journal or write a gratitude list. Only after that do I pull out my phone and allow emails and texts and all the busy business stuff into my brain”.

This habit allows Aniston to start her day in a relaxed manner rather than stressing over to-do lists and work that needs to be done.

2) Killer Workout Routine

Jennifer Aniston’s workout is quite varied, with strength training, boxing, yoga, cardio moves, jumping exercises, and more.

She keeps changing her workout routine to shock her muscles and keep things interesting.

3) Unwinding with Activities She Enjoys

Jennifer Aniston believes that high usage of social media can be toxic for mental health and can leave you overly stressed. That's why she tries to incorporate other forms of media she enjoys and helps her to relax.

To unwind after work, she likes to listen to podcasts that are conversational and funny, which narrate various stories and experiences.

“Three of my friends–host Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett–and their chemistry is fantastic. I’d listen to them after filming The Morning Show, which has a lot of heavy material because it always puts a big smile on my face", says Aniston.

4) Healthy Eating Habits

Jennifer Aniston does not have an overly limiting diet routine and tries to eat as many well-balanced and wholesome foods as possible. Her diet generally consists of loads of fruits and vegetables along with lean proteins.

Aniston also usually follows intermittent fasting, where she abstains from eating after dinner through breakfast. She limits her consumption of highly processed foods with added sugar, such as sweets and candies.

5) Right Balance Between Health and Indulgence

Jennifer Aniston does not believe in giving yourself a hard time with an overly restrictive diet and workout routine.

This mentality of following a strict diet and workout routine can do more harm than good leading to nutritional deficiencies and psychological toll.

"Focus on really being good to yourself, but also allow yourself the moments of indulgence," she says.

Aniston believes that one can always indulge in their cravings occasionally while sticking to healthy eating habits most of the time. Not only her diet routine but Aniston believes this healthy balance should be maintained across all aspects of life.

6) Prioritizing Mental Health

Mental health is a priority over everything else for Jennifer Aniston. That's why she has made several tweaks to her lifestyle that have helped her maintain good mental health and avoid burnouts.

She avoids her mobile phone in the morning, does movements to release stress, incorporates yoga into her daily routine, eats wholesome foods in diet, and more. These small changes to her lifestyle have had a impact on her mental health.

Bottom Line

Jennifer Aniston has literally been one of the best actresses with her amazing acting skills, killer body, and flawless skin. She tries to maintain balance in every aspect of life, including her diet and workout.

Aniston prioritizes her mental health and has made several tweaks to her daily routine that keep her calm and rejuvenated.

Poll : 0 votes