David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's Super Bowl 2024 commercial: Are Ross and Rachel reuniting?

It's Super Bowl week, and the big game festivities are in full swing. Big-name brands are promoting their Super Bowl commercials to maximize their campaigns.

One Super Bowl commercial that's bound to get lovers of the classic TV show "Friends" talking is a campaign involving David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston. In this article, we examine the long-awaited reunion of the duo and what to look out for in their Super Bowl commercial. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Are Ross and Rachel reuniting for the Super Bowl?

In a Super Bowl commercial preview for Uber Eats, Jennifer Aniston completely forgets about starring alongside David Schwimmer in "Friends". Aniston played "Rachel" in Friends alongside Schwimmer, who starred as "Ross".

In the commercial, Schwimmer runs into Aniston and is excited to see his old friend and former co-star, but the actress isn't as enthused. “Have we met?” she curtly asks. A surprised Schwimmer says, “Worked together for 10 years.” Aniston responds in disbelief, “10 years!”

The actress tries to play off the confusion, but her former co-star sees right through it. “You still don’t know, do you?” Schwimmer asks, and Aniston admits, “I don’t.” As Aniston walks away, she quips, “Like I’d forget 10 years of my life.” Schwimmer says, “I hate this town.”

The commercial is about the fact that people must forget something else to remember that Uber Eats delivers almost anything.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer played Rachel Greene and Ross Geller, respectively, in the classic sitcom Friends for 10 seasons. The pair are remembered for a loving yet, at times, chaotic on-screen relationship throughout the series.

Super Bowl 2024: How to watch

Super Bowl 2024 will see the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, go up against the San Francisco 49ers. The game will feature some of the league's best offensive talents in a rematch of Super Bowl 2020, which the Chiefs narrowly won.

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the big game after wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the postseason. Patrick Mahomes and Co. have triumphed over every opponent they've faced in the business end of the year. They're a win away from being the first franchise in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, they've had to mount back-to-back comebacks in the 2024 postseason to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 2024. They earned a wild-card bye after finishing first in the AFC Conference but had to grind out victories over the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Next up is a date with destiny against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2024.

Here's what you need to know about watching the big game live:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon