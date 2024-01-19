Super Bowl 2024 tickets: Where to buy, prices, and more details for the Big Game in Vegas

Super Bowl 2024 is less than a month away, and the divisional round games are on the horizon. Hence, it is a great time to save up for Super Bowl tickets.
The Super Bowl 2024 tickets will be sold directly by the NFL, as they are usually retailed directly by the league's governing body. The Super Bowl tickets will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis through conventional sales pathways but by ballot to offer fans a proportional and fair approach to sales.
Hence, interested fans must enter the ballot to purchase Super Bowl LVIII tickets. For such fans to be eligible, they must either be ticket holders with an existing NFL franchise or enter the league's prize draw.
Super Bowl 2024 Pricing
However, due to the difficulty of the above conditions, fans usually rely on second-hand retailers such as Ticketmaster and StubHub.
The NFL has yet to release the prices for the Super Bowl 2024. It's unlikely that the prices will be disclosed before they officially go on sale ahead of the Big Game. Hence, most fans will likely rely on the retail market to be at the game. Those retailers will likely sell the tickets around the four-figure price range.
According to Ticketmaster, here are the current Super Bowl 2024 ticket prices:
Here's what you need to know about the game:
- Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN
- TV: CBS
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
- When: February 11, 2024
Exploring average prices for Super Bowl 58 tickets
Super Bowl tickets are typically some of the most expensive tickets in American sports. It is the culmination of months of top-notch action, and it will feature the best teams the league has to offer.
Last year, the Super Bowl ticket price ranged from $2,500 to $10,000 when bought from official ticket vendors, while secondary market prices were slightly higher. The sources are speculative, but generally, the average ticket price for Super Bowl 2023 was between $6,000 and $8,000. We expect this year's price to be similar.