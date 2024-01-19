Super Bowl 2024 tickets: Where to buy, prices, and more details for the Big Game in Vegas

Super Bowl 2024 is less than a month away, and the divisional round games are on the horizon. Hence, it is a great time to save up for Super Bowl tickets.

The Super Bowl 2024 tickets will be sold directly by the NFL, as they are usually retailed directly by the league's governing body. The Super Bowl tickets will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis through conventional sales pathways but by ballot to offer fans a proportional and fair approach to sales.

Hence, interested fans must enter the ballot to purchase Super Bowl LVIII tickets. For such fans to be eligible, they must either be ticket holders with an existing NFL franchise or enter the league's prize draw.

Super Bowl 2024 Pricing

However, due to the difficulty of the above conditions, fans usually rely on second-hand retailers such as Ticketmaster and StubHub.

The NFL has yet to release the prices for the Super Bowl 2024. It's unlikely that the prices will be disclosed before they officially go on sale ahead of the Big Game. Hence, most fans will likely rely on the retail market to be at the game. Those retailers will likely sell the tickets around the four-figure price range.

According to Ticketmaster, here are the current Super Bowl 2024 ticket prices:

Seats Ticket Prices Sec 144, Row 21 $11,363.00 Sec 412, Row 16 $11,500.00 Sec 126, Row 11 $14,000.00 Sec 120, Row 13 $14,000.00 Sec 142, Row 12 $14,500.00 Sec 105, Row 30 $14,500.00 Sec 120, Row 9 $14,500.00 Sec 143, Row 17 $14,500.00 Sec 102, Row 17 $14,500.00 Sec 313, Row 7 $16,000.00 Sec 311, Row 9 $16,000.00 Sec 312, Row 12 $17,000.00 Sec 338, Row 9 $17,500.00 Sec 312, Row 8 $17,500.00 Sec 138, Row 20 $18,000.00 Sec 143, Row 10 $20,500.00 Sec 116, Row 27 $21,000.00 Sec C109, Row 17 $24,000.00 Sec C114, Row 21 $24,500.00 Sec C132, Row 17 $25,000.00 Sec C136, Row 12 $25,000.00 Sec C136, Row 12 $25,000.00 Sec C114, Row 11 $25,000.00 Sec C131, Row 9 $25,000.00 Sec C109, Row 9 $25,000.00 Sec C110, Row 23 $25,250.00 Sec C137, Row 3 $26,000.00 Sec C131, Row 1 $27,500.00 Sec 127, Row 21 $30,000.00 Sec C134, Row 22 $47,500.00 Sec C134, Row 21 $48,500.00

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

When: February 11, 2024

Exploring average prices for Super Bowl 58 tickets

Super Bowl tickets are typically some of the most expensive tickets in American sports. It is the culmination of months of top-notch action, and it will feature the best teams the league has to offer.

Last year, the Super Bowl ticket price ranged from $2,500 to $10,000 when bought from official ticket vendors, while secondary market prices were slightly higher. The sources are speculative, but generally, the average ticket price for Super Bowl 2023 was between $6,000 and $8,000. We expect this year's price to be similar.