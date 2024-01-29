How much is the cheapest ticket to the Super Bowl? Full details on Allegiant Stadium prices for 49ers vs Chiefs in Las Vegas

Super Bowl 2024 will see Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs square off against Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year's big game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The arena is anticipated to be sold out for the postseason finale. However, fans are eager to learn of the lowest price for tickets at Super Bowl 2024.

Per TickPick, the cheapest get-in price is $7,565. However, at the time of writing, the cheapest seats available were $8,188, which are near the Upper Level Endzone.

Image Credits - Tickpick

The website listed the average ticket price as $10,906.79. It's safe to say that fans will have to shell out the big bucks to watch the Chiefs-49ers contest in attendance.

According to reports from The Messanger's Arash Makazi, the cheapest price for Super Bowl tickets would have touched around $10,000 if the Detroit Lions made it to the big game. However, the Lions squandered the opportunity to reach their first Super Bowl when the 49ers produced a thrilling 34-31 comeback win over Detroit in Sunday's NFC championship game.

How much is the most expensive ticket for Super Bowl 2024?

Per TickPick, the highest-priced ticket for the Super Bowl in Vegas is $41,064.00. These seats are on Row 1 of section 110.

2024 Super Bowl: Which one's the home team in Las Vegas?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the designated home team at Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas

The 2024 Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Although the Las Vegas Raiders aren't playing in this year's matchup, the NFL alternately designates a home team from each conference for the big game each year.

In 2024, the AFC championship winners, the Kansas City Chiefs, will be given the home team tag. Thus, the NFC championship winners, the San Francisco 49ers, are the designated road team.

Last season, when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl at Glendale Stadium in Arizona, they were the designated away team, while the Philadelphia Eagles were the home team.