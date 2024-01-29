Who is the home team in Super Bowl 2024? How is it determined?

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024. The all-important title matchup will take place at Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, Feb. 11, with kickoff set at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can watch the game on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Despite the neutral venue for the big game, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are the designated home team in the Super Bowl this year. This makes the 49ers the away team.

How is the home team for the Super Bowl determined? Why are the Chiefs home team at Super Bowl 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the home team at Super Bowl 2024

The NFL alternates the home team at the Super Bowl each year based on the conference representative. At Super Bowl 2024, the AFC representative, the Kansas City Chiefs, is given the tag of the home team.

The Chiefs were also part of the Super Bowl, which they won last season at Glendale Stadium in Arizona. However, at the time, they were designated as the away team, while the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles were labeled as the home team.

Since the league chooses to switch home teams at the Super Bowl every year, here's a simple trick to determine which franchise gets home-field designation in the big game: during odd-numbered Super Bowls, the NFC contingent is given the home team tag, while in even-numbered Super Bowls, the AFC is marked as the home team.

How being home team in Super Bowl helps?

The home team at the Super Bowl gets to choose which color uniforms to wear for the game. Since home teams generally tend to pick their franchise uniform colors, this usually forces the opponent to wear white tops during the all-important contest.

Meanwhile, the away team gets the chance to call the opening coin toss before kickoff. However, since the coin toss is quite random and based on chance, it's not considered a significant advantage.