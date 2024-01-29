Who is playing in Super Bowl 2024? Contenders for Lombardi Trophy revealed

Following the culmination of the Conference Championship games, we have our two remaining contenders who will feature in Super Bowl 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will clash at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11 for the Lombardi Trophy this year.

The Chiefs took down Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship game on Sunday to book a place in this year's Super Bowl. Andy Reid's side will now have the chance to defend their Super Bowl crown, having clinched the title over the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game last season.

Kansas City finished with an 11-6 record in the regular season and clinched the NFC West. The Chiefs then trounced the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the wild-card round and beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the divisional round to reach the Conference Championship game.

Meanwhile, the 49ers confirmed their berth in Super Bowl 2024 following an incredible 34-32 comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game. This is the second time that Kyle Shanahan will lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, winning their division and clinching the No. 1 seed in their conference. The top seed in the NFC gave them automatic qualification into the divisional round, where they beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21.

Now, the 49ers will have a chance to exact revenge for the Super Bowl in 2020, where they incidentally suffered a 31-20 loss to Mahomes' Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Where to watch Super Bowl LVIII? TV schedule and live stream details for Super Bowl 2024

A look at the TV schedule and live stream details for Super Bowl 2024

The Super Bowl 2024 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the event on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth for the big game in Las Vegas. Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will be the network's sideline reporters.

It's the first time that the Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs-49ers game will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium.