What is Jennifer Aniston’s ‘15-15-15’ Workout?

In the era of celebrities touting diet and exercise plans, Jennifer Aniston is no different.

Recently, she has been advocating the benefits of her so-called 15-15-15 fitness way. Speaking to InStyle magazine, Aniston shared that her go-to workout is a straightforward 15 minutes on a bike followed by 15 minutes on a cross trainer and 15 minutes on a treadmill.

In an interview with InStyle, the 'Friends' actress said that she suffered an injury last fall that prevented her from exercising.

She was limited to Pilates and missed the intense feeling of working out hard. She's now back to her 15-15-15 routine, which includes three minutes of cardio followed by two minutes of strength training and one minute of core work.

Is Jennifer Aniston's 15-15-15 Workout Method Beneficial?

One key benefit of exercise is a leaner body or a lower ratio of muscle to fat. Forty-five minutes of moderately intense exercise, such as biking, elliptical training or running on a treadmill, can burn anywhere from about 500 to 700 calories, depending on the exercise intensity and the person's weight.

Moderate intensity means you can hold a conversation while exercising but would be a little winded.

If you were to work out seven days per week and burn 3500 calories every day, you will lose a pound of fat.

A pound of fat has 3500 calories in it, so if you eat fewer calories than you burn, you will lose weight. If you're looking to lose weight, actress Jennifer Aniston's 15-15-15 workout plan can help. Eating healthy will also aid in your goal.

Jennifer Aniston's idea of running three minutes a day can be useful for increasing bone density during menopause. That’s because running is weight-bearing, and weight-bearing activity increases bone density by promoting the activity of osteoblasts – the cells that are needed for new bones to grow.

Is Jennifer Aniston’s ‘15-15-15’ Workout For Everyone?

If you’re looking to build muscle, you might want to avoid making Aniston's workout a mainstay of your routine.

Instead of running, weightlifting can give you better results. It can be modified to suit your needs and preferences as well. If you’re looking for low-impact cardio, for example, quit running, and stick with the bike and elliptical, or replace running with walking.

If your goal is to get stronger, the 15-15-15 workout is not a good choice. You will not be able to reach maximum strength gains with that programme. Instead, try the 5x5 protocol or another routine specifically designed for strength training.

Jennifer Aniston's Diet Routine

Aniston’s diet plan is a low-carb, high-protein, gluten-free regimen. She also allows herself one day per week to eat whatever she wants.

Aniston follows these guidelines: Eat as much organic fruit and vegetables as you can; keep your sugar intake low; drink a lot of water; and get a good night's sleep.

Jennifer Aniston's typical breakfast is oatmeal whipped with egg whites, a smoothie or puffed cereal, and a banana.

Her lunch and dinner typically consists of a salad with protein, or a varied form of vegetables. She also eats an apple with almond butter for her midday snack. In Aniston's diet, balance, variety, and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables appear to be the key.

Takeaway

If you’ve been thinking about ways to spice up your fitness routine, trying out the '15-15-15' method may be a great idea.

It will allow you to incorporate a variety of movements into your workout, giving you variety and a bit of motivation to stick with your routine for the long haul.

Jennifer Anniston's workout method may not be the best to burn fat, but it can still work if you want to incorporate a little variety into your exercise routine. Give her workout a try, and don't worry if you add a few pounds of muscle in the process.

