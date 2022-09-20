CorePower Hot Yoga: Why Celebrities Like Kaley Cuoco and Julianne Hough Love It?

If you’re not into CorePower yoga, you might be a bit deterred by descriptions of sweat-dripping, muscle-straining classes.

However, the benefits of this workout are pretty compelling. Celebrities like Kaley Cuoco and Julianne Hough line up to take these classes. Could this be your new favorite workout too?

Actress Kaley Cuoco told Shape that she owes her abs to CorePower Yoga, a hardcore yoga studio.

“I take Hot Power Fusion classes, which are amazing calorie-burners, and sometimes I take a Yoga Sculpt class, where we wear three-pound weights during our moves. We do 20 seconds of mountain climbing or jumping jacks between poses, so I get cardio too.”

Cuoco isn't the only celebrity who has worked out at CorePower. Dancer Julianne Hough stopped by the Minneapolis location to show off her moves and used them to prep up for her wedding.

If you're thinking about trying a class, here are a few things you should know:

What is CorePower Yoga Class?

CorePower Yoga is a fitness studio that offers a variety of classes. The goal of each class is to focus on stretching and strengthening the muscles, with a particular focus on core power.

Classes range from beginner-friendly to 'yoga experience a plus', but the overall vibe is one of positivity. So whether you're new to yoga or an experienced practitioner, it's suitable for you.

Types of CorePower Yoga Classes

Here's a breakdown of the four CorePower yoga classes:

1) CorePower Yoga 1: This is a great place to start if you're new to yoga. It's a foundational class with a set sequence of poses that you learn through repetition.

2) CorePower Yoga 2: This is a very challenging class that offers variations on traditional yoga poses. It's done in a heated room (95 to 98 degrees Fahrenheit), and the pace is faster than most yoga classes.

3) Yoga Sculpt: Yoga Sculpt takes the cardio and weight-lifting elements of a traditional yoga class and blends them with the flow of CorePower Yoga 2, creating a unique physical experience.

4) Hot Fusion: This hot class blends power yoga with a hot environment to challenge the body in new ways. The heated room opens up your shoulders, hips, and spine while strengthening your core and upper body. The class is appropriate for all fitness levels.

Here’s What to Expect in a CorePower Yoga Class

Each class is structured differently, but most run for about 60 minutes. Class sizes vary, too, depending on the studio.

The CorePower Yoga 1 class is an introduction to the principle, so you can expect to move at a slower pace with a focus on connecting your breath to your movement. The instructor shows you how to do each move and offers personal adjustments.

The CorePower Yoga 2 class builds on the poses you learned in the first level and adds a few extra ones. Challenge yourself in the heated studio as you go through a variety of yoga sequences.

In CorePower Sculpt, you do a combination of yoga poses, strength-training exercises, and cardio drills. The session combines cardio and strength training into a full body workout; so be ready to sweat (and a bit sore too).

Hot Power Fusion, meanwhile, is a challenging class that combines the power of Vinyasa postures with hot yoga. Instructors at CorePower Yoga 1 suggest that if you've never taken a yoga class before, you should try a few other classes before jumping into the heated programme. If you tend to feel fainted or dizzy, you may want to sit this one out.

Tips for Your First CorePower Yoga Class

Wearing the right workout clothes will improve your experience of CorePower Yoga.

It's recommended to wear fitted, sweat-wicking clothing, as you will likely sweat, whether you want to or not. If you're taking a heated class, make sure to wear clothing that allows you to feel comfortable in a heated space (ie. shorts over full length leggings).

All studios offer free yoga mats and towels to new students, who can either bring their own or rent from the studio. It's a good idea to come prepared with your own water bottle.

Last, but not the least, it's important to come to class regularly. The more you experience the CorePower Yoga community and get familiar with the yoga poses and intensity, the more you will discover how powerful it can be for your mind and body.

Takeaway

CorePower Yoga is a unique experience that aims to blend the physical, mental, and emotional needs of an individual in a all-in-one workout. The great thing about this studio is that it's for everyone regardless of their physical state, age, or fitness.

From warm-ups to heart-pumping vinyasa, cool-downs, and twists, there's a lot to love about CorePower Hot Yoga. It's accessible (no matter your ability or fitness level), and you're guaranteed to leave feeling better than when you came in.

