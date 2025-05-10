Will Diddy's trial be televised? Kjersti Flaa reacts to list naming Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds among Diddy's alleged party guests

On May 8, 2025, reporter Kjersti Flaa reacted to a list allegedly naming Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds among the reported guests to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous "White Parties."

The Sean "Diddy" Combs trial began with jury selection in New York on May 5, 2025. However, because of the seriousness of the allegations, the trial will not be televised, as per Oregon Live.

On September 16, 2024, the rapper was arrested in a Manhattan hotel room and was charged with s*xual assault, s*x trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy involving multiple victims. He has since been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Subsequently, an alleged guest list of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties has surfaced online. The alleged list consisted of artists, royalty, and politicians, with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' names among them. It is important to note that not everyone who attended Diddy's parties is associated with the charges against him.

While reacting to the list, Kjersti Flaa revealed that the rapper's notorious "White Parties" were a buzz when she resided in New York.

"I was living in New York at the time when he was throwing a lot of these White Parties, and I remember people were talking about them. I never heard what was going on, like we now know what was going on really behind the scenes at these parties," Flaa said.

She went on to explain that while Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' names appeared among the alleged attendees, there is no confirmation if they were aware of the criminal activities that allegedly took place at the "White Parties."

What are the White Parties organized by Sean "Diddy" Combs?

"White Parties," also referred to as the "freak offs," were parties where Combs would allegedly coerce individuals into drug-fueled and abusive s*xual activities.

According to the BBC, the "White Parties" hosted in the Hamptons area of New York between the 1990s and the 2000s featured high-profile guests, including celebrities, athletes, politicians, and influencers. The name "White Parties" emerged from the strict all-white dress code.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Venture at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" (Image via Getty)

Diddy's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him, charging him with r*pe, and physical abuse, among other serious claims.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura said in a statement.

According to her lawsuit, during a “freak off” at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, Combs punched her in the face, giving her a black eye. He then fell asleep, and Ventura tried to leave the room, but Combs woke up and chased her to the hotel hallway and attacked her. In November 2023, Ventura and Combs reached an out-of-court settlement.

In May 2024, CNN published exclusive hotel surveillance video from 2016 in which Combs was seen chasing, dragging, and kicking Ventura in the hotel after she exited the room.

After Cassie's lawsuit, six other lawsuits were filed on October 14, 2024, by two women and four men.

In the lawsuit, an unnamed individual claimed he attended Combs' party at the Hamptons in 1998. The individual who was 16 at the time claimed that Diddy asked him to pull his pants down and touched him without his consent.

However, the rapper's legal team denied these allegations against him, stating,

"Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. Mr Combs has never s*xually assaulted anyone - adult or minor, man or woman."

In July 2024, adult film star Adria Sheri English claimed in a lawsuit that she was recruited to work as a dancer for the "White parties" in the 2000s. The lawsuit alleged that she was "groomed into s*x trafficking over time."

