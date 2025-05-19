Will Aubrey O'Day testify in Diddy's trial? Danity Kane star slams rapper for allegedly coercing his children to attend court hearings

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day slammed rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs for allegedly coercing his children to attend his ongoing court hearings, during her appearance on the May 16, 2025 episode of Amy & T.J. podcast. According to NBC, these proceedings included graphic testimonies involving allegations of violence, abuse, and rape made against the rapper.

As per the US Weekly report dated May 17, 2025, six of Diddy’s children — Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, and twins D’Lila and Jessie — were present during recent court sessions. Only on May 12, Chance and the twins reportedly left the courtroom twice during a disturbing testimony from male escort Daniel Phillip.

As per another US Weekly report, while Aubrey O'Day was initially expected to testify, she clarified in the premiere episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, that she would not be taking the stand.

"No, I’m not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of," Aubrey O'Day had said.

Despite not being a witness, Aubrey O'Day who had previously worked with the rapper, covered several details of the trial during the aforementioned Amy & T.J. podcast interview. She also shared her candid opinions about Diddy’s children being exposed to courtroom testimony.

"The fact that the kids are marching up to that court, praying over everything and walking in with a bunch of women also that are encouraging it," Aubrey O’Day said.

Alluding to the horrible allegations made by Cassie against the rap mogul, Aubrey O'Day wondered what kind of parents would want their child to listen to such explicit revelations.

"I don’t know any father that would want their children to sit through testimony about how much their daddy liked to watch people lubricated, f**king, getting p**sed on and urinated in their mouths, having his girlfriend c*m in the other room and rub their c*m all over his nipples," she added.

Aubrey O'Day criticizes Diddy for letting his children attend his trial, says the rapper doesn't care what his children have "to sit through"

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

As per the aforementioned US Weekly report, during the May 16, 2025 episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast, Aubrey O’Day voiced concern about the potential psychological impact Diddy’s trial testimonies could have on the children involved.

"Not saying y’all do that, but whatever the freakiest night you guys have had, would you want your children to know about it? " she added.

Aubrey O'Day further criticized the rapper for using the courtroom presence of the children as a strategic "optics game" intended to influence the jury because "supporting [their] father" was a "very strong play for the defense."

She also questioned the parental judgment behind involving teenage daughters in such proceedings, referencing their ages in comparison to Cassie’s age when she began dating the rap mogul.

"You’re a father first and as a father, I just wouldn’t want my two girls that are only a year younger than Cassie was when he started dating her, 19. I believe the girls are around 18- I would not ever want my child to hear anything like that," she said.

The Danity Kane singer also speculated that the rap mogul didn't care what his children had "to sit through" as long as their presence in the courtroom made "all the optics" look in "his favor."

"And that, to me, is just showing that same narcissism and ego and dare I say coercion that we’re discussing about this man. You know, his needs come first. What he wants comes first," Aubrey O'Day added.

As per NBC, Diddy was previously accused of multiple charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, and is currently undergoing trial. His trial began on May 12 and is expected to last about 6-8 weeks.

In other news, Aubrey O'Day started a new podcast titled Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial on May 15, to cover several aspects of the ongoing trial.

