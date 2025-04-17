Who did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian with? Reality star says she "disappointed" Kendall and Kylie Jenner by dating him

Khloe Kardashian’s latest interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast on April 16, 2025, is creating headlines for certain things that she revealed about her life, including the moment when her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her.

Notably, Tristan opened up about reportedly cheating on the television personality with Jordyn Woods, a friend of Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, when he appeared in The Kardashians around two years ago. According to NBC San Diego, Thompson also apologized to Kylie for the same while speaking on the Hulu series.

During her conversation on the podcast, Khloe Kardashian said that apart from her mother Kris Jenner, her sister Kim had discovered everything about the cheating before she did.

The Mad TV star mentioned that she regretted being romantically linked to Tristan in the past and how another one of her sisters, Kendall Jenner, was reportedly not happy about the relationship, alongside Kylie.

“I remember the disappointment in them. They would never say that to me and they’ve never said that to me, but I’ve always felt how much I’ve disappointed them by staying and doing that again... I still feel really horrible about that because I’ve always been this big sister to them,” she said.

Khloe said that she recalled her sisters’ reactions, where they seemed to be trying to make her understand that Tristan Thompson might cheat on her again. She mentioned that she eventually decided to forget everything about the cheating at one point and addressed the same by saying:

“I just wanted to have this bliss that I always dream of and have a brand new baby and have the daddy here. When you’ve never been in that position, it’s really easy to judge and to say things.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship: Interview claims explained

The Punk’d star alleged in the new interview with Alex Cooper that her mother and sister knew about the “cheating stuff,” with Kim Kardashian reportedly being the first person to find everything. Khloe Kardashian addressed the cheating instances, including when Tristan Thompson reportedly fathered a child with fitness expert Maralee Nichols.

The X Factor star claimed that she decided not to make her second pregnancy public since she was well aware of what people would say about her. Khloe Kardashian seemingly referred to what she learnt from her relationship with Tristan Thompson and said:

“For my experience, I don’t think people really can change in that regard. Once people show you who they are believe them. And that’s something I had to learn the hard way.”

As mentioned, Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloe’s sister Kylie for reportedly cheating on Kardashian. While speaking to Jenner in an episode of The Kardashians, Tristan addressed how Jenner lost Jordyn Woods, saying that it was similar to “losing a sister.” Thompson described the duo as “two peas in a pod” and referred to Woods as he stated:

“The fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloe. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie also accepted the apology and said that she was “co-dependent” due to which she would not have expected to live without Woods. Jenner added that she and Jordyn would have been together forever and continued:

“I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her, But Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up.”

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson has not commented on Khloe Kardashian’s interview so far. Further updates on the same are currently awaited.

