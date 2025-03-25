"I see every one of her kids in her face"- Kris Jenner's new hairstyle prompts reactions online

At a recent celebration honoring family friends Michael Kives and Lydia Kives, the Jenners and Kardashians' mother, Kris Jenner, shocked her fans by letting go of her trademark pixie haircut and embracing a blunt bob. Uploading pictures of the same on Instagram on March 24, Jenner wrote:

“Spent last weekend celebrating Michael and Lydia Kives!!!”

When @theshaderoom re-uploaded the pictures on the social media platform the same day, the post went viral. It garnered netizens’ reactions, with most people praising Jenner. Some even pointed out the striking resemblance she had with her kids’ faces, as one user wrote:

"I see every one of her kids in her face."

Netizens reacted to Kris Jenner's new hairstyle (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Others also reacted similarly, as they seemed to have confused Kris for her daughters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian due to the hair change. This is because, as per E News’ March 25 report, Kim and Kourtney both have a history of sporting similar hairstyles. Most notably, during the 2024 LACMA Artv+Film Gala, Kim wore her hair exactly like Kris did, including the fringe.

Meanwhile, stating the same, one netizen said they thought it was Kim in the pictures, while another one thought it was Khloe cosplaying her mother.

Netizens reacted to Kris Jenner's new hairstyle (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

On the other hand, many applauded Kris' look. One user remarked that her plastic surgeon should get a raise, while another one commented that she looks like all her kids combined.

Netizens reacted to Kris Jenner's new hairstyle (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Kris Jenner shocked followers with a new look after Kanye's rants against the family

The images of the new look were uploaded by Kris in an eight-part Instagram carousel, which included pictures from the celebration party for Michael Kives, an investor and former talent agent.

The post came shortly after Kanye West's latest social media rants and his new album release. As per Marca’s March 24 report, Kim Kardashian and her sisters—Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie—along with their mother, Kris Jenner, recently held an emergency meeting to discuss their next action amid the rapper's behavior.

The same outlet reported that Kim, who is already considering legal action to strip Kanye of joint custody of their four children, was reportedly urged by Kris Jenner to escalate legal proceedings. A representative of the family told the outlet:

"Everyone's scared-not just for Kanye, but for the kids. There was real panic in that meeting."

The urgent meeting was held because of Kanye's recent rants and online behavior, which included offensive remarks against Kim and her family. Despite allegedly having little contact with his kids, the rapper recently declared his intention to pursue full custody of them.

Additionally, on March 19, Ye accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family of destroying his relationship with their kids and undermining him with the help of the entertainment industry. Addressing Kim, Kanye posted on X on March 20:

“KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S*X TRAFFICKER. I DON'T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN. I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS.”

In this tweet, he is referring to the fact that North, the daughter of Ye and Kim, made an appearance in a music video for FKA Twigs on January 24.

Then, he posted another tweet the same day, writing:

“THE KARDASHIANS ARE S*X WORKERS AND THEY S*X TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACK CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE.”

Following this, on the same day, TMZ claimed that Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'devastated' by the impact of Kanye West's actions on their kids.

The outlet also reported that The Kardashians star is making a valiant effort to protect her kids from anything that can change their perception of Ye as their father.

Meanwhile, following the rapper's X post, Kim hasn't said anything publicly as of yet.

