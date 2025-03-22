"The lawyer showed up" — Internet reacts as Kanye West unfollows everyone and removes every post on his X account

Kanye West has made headlines yet again for unfollowing everyone on his X account, garnering attention from netizens. He has also removed all the posts from the same. This happened shortly after he flooded his account with several posts including those making trafficking allegations against his former spouse Kim Kardashian.

In one post, Ye even uploaded a video claiming that a bunch of people arrived at his door asking him to go to a retreat, which apparently turned out to be a hospital.

His latest step of clearing his X account and unfollowing everyone sparked curiosity among netizens, who shared their take on the same. A user (@Angelica_Reed1) tweeted:

"The lawyer showed up 😭."

Another user stated on X:

"Too bad digital footprint exists."

"Bro is BEGGING for attention," wrote another user.

"Mans really having the crash out of the century 😭," read a tweet.

Several other responses from netizens have been found on X (formerly Twitter).

"Is there like a bulk delete or something because this must have taken ages," a user commented.

"The manic episode finally ended," added a tweet.

"Everything will be back tomorrow," claimed a netizen on the platform.

"New year new ye," one user said.

Last month Kanye West was seen unfollowing everyone on Instagram and ended up following only Taylor Swift

Kanye West's sudden moves about following and unfollowing people on social media platforms are not new. Last month, just a few hours before the Grammys took place, it was reported that Ye had unfollowed everybody including his wife Bianca Censori. Instead, the rapper was only following popstar Taylor Swift.

As per Billboard, he even shared a screenshot through a now-deleted post on his Instagram feed, in which he could be seen following Taylor. The post read "1 following." Currently, the rapper is back to following only his wife Bianca and Taylor is not on his followers' list.

As for his latest step of removing all the posts from his X account, Kanye West apparently did a similar thing last month. The rapper's profile seemed inactive after he had shared a series of anti-semitic tweets on his feed. However, it was unclear if he deactivated the account or if it was taken down by X itself.

In separate news about rapper Kanye West, Variety reported that his Malibu residence is on sale again. The outlet further wrote that this happened about six months after it was sold for $21 million. Realtor couple Amanda Lynn and Dylan Eckardt have now set the price for the luxurious property at $30 million.

Besides, West has also grabbed attention after he released his album Bully in the form of a short film. On March 19, he shared three links to three versions of the album. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Ye revealed that the project was not yet "not finished and half the vocals AI."

