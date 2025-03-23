Who is Ashton Hall? Fitness influencer goes viral for his 4 AM morning routine

Fitness influencer and former LA fitness trainer Ashton Hall gained popularity with his tough early morning workout routine video, which went viral on Instagram.

Through his strict approach to fitness, Hall has obtained millions of followers on multiple social media platforms. His latest video presentation of his morning routine at 4 am has sparked widespread attention, dividing viewers between admiration and disbelief. The video, captioned "The morning routine that changed my life 3:50am to 9:30am," was posted on Instagram on February 8, 2025.

The video shot Hall to fame, accumulating over 157 million views and more than six million likes. In the clip, Hall is seen beginning his day at 3:50 am, engaging in a five-hour regimen that includes an intense gym session, swimming, meditation, and focused silent time.

Ashton Hall's social media success

Ashton Hall initially began sharing fitness content online during the pandemic, providing home workout solutions for those unable to access gyms. As demand for his advice grew, he realized the potential of social media as a career. He launched his website, Ashton Hall Official in 2022, where he offers training programs and fitness tips.

Explaining this shift, Ashton Hall told Ritzherald in a 2022 interview:

"I just decided to launch an online training platform. I immediately began uploading videos everywhere. You see, my fans appreciated the inspiration, they adored my athletic journey, and they wished they knew what I did to get to where I'm at."

As his audience expanded, Hall faced challenges balancing his gym job and online presence. Eventually, he chose to leave his traditional role to focus entirely on his fitness brand. This decision proved successful, as he continued to gain millions of followers across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

This former college football player, who wanted to play in the NFL, gave up his training program for about two years. His weight gain attracted teasing from his friends, which led him to reconsider his lifestyle during their visit altogether. Checking old pictures of himself motivated him to restart fitness, and so he worked hard to reach his desired physique.

Reflecting on this turning point in a November 2022 interview with Ritzherald, Hall stated:

"I was feeling quite depressed. Being in the NFL was all I could think about. I, however, stopped working out for maybe a year or two after that."

He added:

"I went to see some of my homeboys who cracked some jokes on my weight and physique at the time, so I began searching for some photos. I thought, 'Man, I've got to keep going' after that. I simply continued working hard."

His growth in fitness caused him to start documenting his exercise journey through online videos, which soon established him as an influencer. Ashton Hall worked as the personal training director of a well-known gym chain before COVID-19.

He changed his training approach to online methods after job losses occurred because of the pandemic. Hall built a dedicated following and established his position in the fitness industry through his uploaded workout videos and motivational posts.

Discussing his move, Hall told Ritzherald:

"I've only been in LA for a year now. I reached a point in Orlando where I realized, 'I made it!' I was receiving plenty of compliments, you know. I was also growing comfy. But when I went to LA, I felt incredibly little, like a small fish in the Pacific. And I enjoy that sensation."

Currently based in Los Angeles, Hall continues to grow his fitness brand. He moved from Florida to LA to push himself further, stating that he enjoys the challenge of being a "small fish in the Pacific."

