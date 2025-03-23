⁠"Woke up at 4 am in the morning to spend 6 hours bullsh*tting" — Internet reacts to Ashton Hall's viral routine 

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall recently went viral after a clip detailing his daily routine surfaced online, sparking debate. Hall, who boasts millions of followers across social media, shared that he wakes up at 4 am and spends the first six hours of his day exercising, eating, and preparing content.

The video was originally posted on February 8, 2025, but gained traction after being reshared by a men's fitness page on X on March 20. However, his routine was met with mixed reactions, with many questioning the efficiency of his schedule.

The debate escalated after X users began criticizing Hall's routine. The post quickly went viral, accumulating thousands of likes and comments from those who either ridiculed or defended Hall's lifestyle. Many social media users were unimpressed with his routine, arguing that waking up early does not automatically equate to productivity.

"Bro woke up at 4am in the morning to spend 6 hours bullsh*tting," an X user quote tweeted.

X user criticizing Hall’s morning routine (Image via X/@kirawontmiss)

Many continued criticizing the routine, and one questioned the authenticity of Hall's content.

This sh*t is easy when you have 0 responsibility and live in a cheap apartment. Nothing impressive here," one user stated.

"Imagine waking up at 3:45am but literally getting nothing done by 9am apart from exercise and eating," another user wrote.

"When I see vids like this, I think bout how many times it took to start/stop and set up the camera," someone commented.

Despite the criticism, many came to Ashton Hall's defense, highlighting his accomplishments and disciplined lifestyle.

"This trend of laughing at people who are doing better with their lives is what is really cringy! This dude got 7 million followers on Instagram alone doing what he loves and making millions off it," one user noted.

"Why are people jealous of this man cos I like his content and it pushes u to hit the gym and live good," another supporter wrote.

"Not sure why people are hating on this guy. It takes a lot of discipline to have this type of body. Why are we hating from outside the box?" someone stated.

More about Ashton Hall

Ashton Hall is a fitness influencer who transitioned from athletics to social media success. Originally working as a trainer at LA Fitness in 2020, Hall gained recognition during the pandemic when he started sharing at-home workout content online. His social media following grew rapidly, allowing him to launch his own fitness coaching company, as reported by The Ritz Herald.

In an interview with Ritz Herald published on November 3, 2022, Ashton Hall revealed that his fitness journey stemmed from his struggle with weight gain after college.

"I was feeling quite depressed. Being in the NFL was all I could think about. I, however, stopped working out for maybe a year or two after that," he shared.

The turning point came when friends mocked his weight, motivating him to return to training. His content resonated with audiences, leading to the establishment of his online fitness coaching business, Ashton Hall Official. He eventually moved from Florida to Los Angeles to further his career in the fitness and social media space.

Ashton Hall has not yet responded to the online criticism of his routine.

