Diddy trial: Ex-PA Capricorn Clark alleges rapper threatened to "kill" her and "cut" Cassie's "face" over Kid Cudi fiasco

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-PA, Capricorn Clark, has claimed that the rapper once threatened to kill her and physically harm Cassie over her relationship with Kid Cudi. On Tuesday, May 27, Clark testified at the Manhattan court as part of Diddy's ongoing criminal trial for s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution charges.
According to CNN's live coverage of Diddy's trial, Capricorn Clarke claimed that Combs once reprimanded her for not disclosing Cassie's relationship with Kid Cudi. It was followed by Combs allegedly threatening her.
“I should kill you b*tches, and I should cut her face,” Combs had allegedly said to Clark, as per her testimony.
Additionally, Capricorn Clark estimated about fifty instances of Combs threatening her between December 2011 and the following year's summer.
For the unversed, Ventura was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with Diddy for over a decade, from 2007 to 2018. The R&B songstress had previously dated Kid Cudi (born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi) in 2011, as per PEOPLE magazine.
When Diddy allegedly showed up at Capricorn Clark's house and threatened to "kill" Cassie's ex, Kid Cudi
Capricorn Clark spoke at length about her experience surrounding Diddy's alleged feud with Kid Cudi after the latter got into a relationship with Ventura in 2011. As per CNN's live coverage of the trial, Capricorn Clark alleged that Combs showed up at her house in December 2011 with a gun.
Clark testified that she could see through her peephole that Combs' pants were split, thereby exposing his underwear. After opening the door, the rapper allegedly reprimanded her for not informing him of Cassie's relationship with Kid Cudi. Finally, Combs ordered her to get dressed while still armed.
According to Clark, a "livid, furious" Combs said, “Get dressed, we’re going to go kill.”
When she tried to protest, the rapper repeated his instructions, adding that he didn't "give a f*ck" about what she wanted to do.
“I had never seen him with a weapon, I had never seen him making me do something like this,” she added.
With the gun still with Combs, they got into his car, and a security guard allegedly drove towards Cudi's house. Clark then claimed that Combs and the guard entered Cudi's home while she stayed in the car. She testified that she called Cassie on a burner phone from inside the car to warn her about Combs' actions.
Thereafter, she allegedly changed Cassie's name on her phone to "Stormy" to avoid being caught by her employer. As her testimony continued, Clark revealed that she had warned Ventura to stop Cudi from going up against Combs.
“Cassie, stop him, he’s going to come get himself killed,” Clark allegedly told the songstress at that time.
A while later, Kid Cudi pulled up next to Combs' car and then sped away. However, Comb's Escalade followed Cudi. Speaking about the pursuit, Clark said:
“It felt like forever, but couldn’t have been longer than a minute.”
After the episode at Cudi's house, Combs allegedly threatened to murder "all" of them if Clark and Cassie didn't convince Cudi not to say anything about the break-in to the police.
