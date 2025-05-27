"That's a blue-eyed man's way of getting back at a man, especially a black man" - Rapper Chopper alleges Cassie, husband of conspiracy in Diddy case

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former associate and rapper Chopper Young City appeared on The Art of Dialogue podcast recently and claimed Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex Fine reportedly conspired against the Bad Boy Records founder.

According to Chopper, when Cassie entered a relationship with her personal trainer Alex Fine and later married him, she seemingly began fabricating stories about Combs to make her ex look like the bad guy. This, in turn, made Fine feel sorry for her and angry at Diddy.

In the now-viral video that was uploaded on YouTube on May 25, 2025, Chopper claimed:

“Women have a way of telling the next new man victimizing stories to make a man feel like, ‘Oh yeah, I should do something to him.’ And that’s oh, that’s a blue-eyed man’s way of getting back at a man, especially a black man… and that’s what I feel like happened.”

Young City, who is a former member of Diddy’s now-defunct hip-hop group Da Band, also alleged that Alex Fine told Cassie how she needed to be “compensated” for what Combs had done to her.

More about Chopper Young City’s remarks on Cassie’s testimony at the Diddy trial

During his latest conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Chopper Young City dismissed Cassie Ventura’s testimony that Sean Combs reportedly asked male escorts to urinate in her mouth.

“99 percent of the time, a woman isn’t going to let you, no matter who you are, urinate in the mouth, period. I think Cassie wanted the dudes to urinate… I think Cassie was as freaky as Diddy,” Chopper stated.

Young City, whose real name is Kevin Barnes, pointed out that Cassie, at one point during her cross-examination, admitted that she herself had asked the male escorts to pee on her, alleging there are “two sides to the story.”

According to the rapper, he wasn’t taking his former mentor’s side or being “biased,” but rather stating “facts.”

Chopper shared that the Bad Boy Records founder “did her dirty,” just like he exploited other associates such as himself.

However, it was not a “victimizing situation” in Cassie’s case, but a planned move by the R&B singer and her husband.

“I believe that blue-eyed devil told that lady, ‘We need to get compensated for what he put you through.’ Once he heard that freaky sh*t that man done to his wife, aka done with his wife, he felt… we should get compensated,” Young City added.

According to Chopper, Alex Fine didn’t initially bother to find out whether his wife was telling the truth about her ex-boyfriend. However, now he was learning facts about their relationship in court from Cassie’s testimony.

The New Orleans artist alleged that Ventura didn’t “keep it real” with her spouse until she took the witness stand.

Elsewhere, Kevin Barnes continued to raise doubts about Cassie’s testimony. However, he admitted Sean Combs is a “freaky man” who did all kinds of “weird” kinds of stuff in his life, from having alleged sexual relations with women of different ethnicities to reportedly being gay.

Chopper also acknowledged that Diddy reached a level of wealth, fame, and power in his life that nothing was off-limits or far-fetched, adding he believed certain parts of Ventura’s testimony, if not all of it.

Young City also admitted that he would have “killed” Combs had he known about any of it or if his ex-mentor did anything illegal in front of him. However, the Love Album maker was careful about what, where, when, and with whom he did the “sh*t.”

“You know his preference is his preference… It’s still not a crime, mighty, no matter how that sounds. It’s diabolical, heavens, yes. Something that I would participate in? Heavens, no. But at the end of the day, it’s still not a crime…” Chopper stated about Diddy’s alleged sexual fetishes.

However, he admitted it was both “sick” and “nasty.” When asked whether he believed Cassie when she testified that Diddy once left a freak-off to go confront Suge Knight, Chopper Young City dismissed the same.

Instead, the rapper claimed Combs was “afraid” and “petrified” of Knight and shared a story of how he flew all his staff out from Los Angeles during the VMAs to avoid getting in Suge’s path.

Chopper also claimed that Combs might have played the “role” of a “gangster” with Cassie to make her fear him, adding he believed that the Cîroc founder physically assaulted Ventura and D. Roc often came to her rescue.

Young City touched upon the Kid Cudi situation and shared that too was Sean Combs trying to “pick and choose” whom he can show his pretentious gangster side to.

This is not the first time Chopper has spoken about his former mentor. In March 2025, he told DJ Vlad during an interview that he once reportedly saw nearly two dozen baby oil bottles at one of Diddy’s residences.

Before that, in January this year, he appeared on The Art of Dialogue and alleged Combs “hated” Tupac and once didn’t talk to him for four days when he told him he grew up listening to the late hip-hop star.

