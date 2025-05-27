Did Kid Cudi claim Diddy broke into his house and unwrapped his family’s Christmas presents? Viral tweet explored 

Kid Cudi took the stand in Diddy's sex trafficking and racketeering trial on May 22, 2025, after being mentioned in the testimony of the rapper's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. While various statements from Cudi's 2-hour-long testimony have been circulating, one particular statement has gone viral. @DailyNoud posted on May 26, 2025:

Daily Noud @@DailyNoud Kid Cudi says Diddy broke into his home and unwrapped his family’s Christmas presents back in 2011

The post has garnered over 1 million views as of the writing of this article. Although Daily Noud is a parody news page focused on hip-hop news, the post regarding Kid Cudi's claims at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial is true and not satire.

According to a report by the BBC dated May 23, 2025, in his testimony, Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, recalled an incident that occurred in December 2011.

Mescudi claimed that he received a call from a frantic Cassie Ventura, who informed him that Combs had found out the two were involved with each other. At the time, Kid Cudi took Cassie to a hotel to ensure her safety and received a call from a mutual friend, who said that Diddy and another person were inside his Los Angeles residence.

The rapper recounted that he immediately drove to his house and called Sean Combs, asking, "Motherf**ker are you in my house?"

Mescudi claimed Combs told him he wanted to talk and said, "I'm over here waiting for you." Kid Cudi mentioned that when he arrived at his house, he found security cameras pointed in the opposite direction. He also discovered that unopened Christmas presents he had bought for his family had been rifled through.

Additionally, Mescudi claimed that his dog was locked in the bathroom, and ever since then, he has been acting "jittery and on edge." Kid Cudi recalled trying to call Diddy again, wanting to confront and fight him. Mescudi added that he reported the incident to the police at the time.

What did Kid Cudi say about Diddy's correlation to his Porsche getting charred from the inside?

According to a report by Rolling Stone dated May 25, 2025, Kid Cudi and Cassie Ventura's relationship ended shortly after Sean Combs allegedly broke into Mescudi's residence. Kid Cudi told the court:

“The drama, it was just getting out of hand. I kind of wanted to give her some space … for my safety, for her safety…”

The report stated that the tension between Combs and Mescudi did not end with the reported breakup but escalated on January 9, 2012. During that time, Kid Cudi learned that a Molotov cocktail had been thrown inside his convertible Porsche, charring the interior of the vehicle.

"The top of my Porsche was cut open and that’s where they inserted the Molotov cocktail."

Kid Cudi claimed that he called Sean Combs because he knew the rapper had something to do with the car catching fire. Upon arriving at the members-only club, Soho House in L.A., Cudi alleged that he saw Diddy "staring out the window with his hands behind his back like a Marvel supervillain.”

He added that their meeting ended with a handshake, and when Kid Cudi asked about his car, Sean Combs said he didn't know what Mescudi was talking about. While both rappers left the incident at that, Kid Cudi testified that he walked away from the scene thinking Diddy was lying.

According to PEOPLE's report dated May 26, 2025, Diddy's defense team has requested that Kid Cudi's testimony regarding the Porsche firebombing incident be removed from the trial record. Sean Combs' legal team asserts that Kid Cudi's testimony is speculative and could lead to unfair prejudice against the rapper.

