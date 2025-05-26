What did Kid Cudi say about Diddy? 50 Cent trolls “Molotov Diddy” for allegedly traumatizing the rapper’s dog 

50 Cent has targeted Sean “Diddy” Combs with fresh social media taunts following Kid Cudi’s testimony in Diddy’s ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial. The rapper’s Instagram posts referenced claims that Diddy firebombed Cudi’s car and traumatized his dog during a 2012 dispute over Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend.

After Cassie Ventura had testified that Diddy had threatened to blow up Kid Cudi's car, Cudi later testified under oath on May 23, 2025, that his car was burned beyond repair. He also stated that it was by inserting a Molotov cocktail into it by cutting its top off, an allegation 50 Cent amplified by dubbing him “Molotov Diddy” online. Cudi’s court statements detailed how the incident allegedly occurred after he began dating Cassie.

The rapper posted a courtroom photo of Cudi’s burned vehicle with the caption,

“Molotov Diddy was doing old-school sh*t out here.”

He later also posted a gym selfie, where he was smiling at his phone. In the caption, he referenced Kid Cudi's account of Diddy breaking into his home and locking his dog in the bathroom, allegedly causing the dog to develop anxiety later.

“What the f**k Diddy did to kid cudi Dog? OVER the girl man? LOL.”

The 'In da Club' rapper's Instagram post on Diddy's trial (Image via Instagram/@50Cent)

The trial, which began in early May and could result in life imprisonment for Diddy if convicted, has seen the 'In da Club' rapper consistently mock Combs on his social media handles.

50 Cent’s social media reactions to trial developments

50 Cent’s Instagram activity has repeatedly highlighted key moments from Diddy’s trial. After Cudi testified about the 2012 Molotov cocktail incident, the rapper reposted evidence photos from the courtroom online, including images of the charred car. His caption, “Molotov Diddy,” quickly got popular, drawing attention to the allegations that the attack was retaliation for dating Cassie.

The rapper's post about Diddy's trial calling him "Molotov Diddy" (Image via Instagram/@50Cent)

Cudi’s testimony also described how his dog developed anxiety after Diddy broke into the former's home. As per the testimony, after Diddy found out about Cudi's relationship with Cassie Ventura, Diddy called Cudi from the latter's home when he was away and phoned him and told him, "I'm here waiting for you." After Cudi returned home, he found multiple things out of place—particularly that his dog was locked in the bathroom. Cudi stated that his dog later became "jittery and on edge all the time," a detail 50 Cent referenced in his post. Diddy’s legal team has not publicly addressed these claims or the rapper’s posts, focusing instead on federal charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.

Cassie’s earlier testimony outlined allegations of control and abuse during her relationship with Diddy, which 50 Cent called “beyond me” in a May 15 post. He also wrote in the post:

“After listening to today’s testimony, I think the diddler should have took the plea offer.”

The rapper also mocked Diddy’s reported use of paid protesters outside the courthouse, suggesting he might join them for $20 an hour.

Cudi’s account adds new details to the case, though the court has not yet ruled on the credibility of his claims. Meanwhile, 50 Cent’s posts continue to keep the allegations in public discourse.

As per NPR, Diddy, who has been in federal custody since his arrest in September 2024, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. His trial, which began on May 5, 2025, will resume on Tuesday, May 27.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent’s social media commentary continues to amplify aspects of the case. As both the trial and the online reactions unfold, the intersection of celebrity influence and judicial proceedings remains a focal point for observers.

