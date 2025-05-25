"EVERYONE WANT THEM"- Fans react as NBA names ENHYPEN as 'Friends of the NBA' in Asia

On May 24, 2025, the NBA, aka National Basketball Association, named ENHYPEN as 'Friends of the NBA' through the official website, leaving the fandom proud. For those unversed, the South Korean K-pop group would participate in and attend NBA games and events simultaneously. They would collaborate with the association on diverse and exclusive content.

Not only limited to activities, but both would be featured on each other's social media handles, promotional activities for the league, and more. Subsequently, the latest partnership circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They were over the moon that the association had selected the band for the variety of activities and future collaborations. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"DAAAAMN !!!! WITH NBA PARTNERSHIP WE WILL SEE THEM A LOT ON EVERY NBA EVENT !!!! THEIR POWER !! LINE UP IS SO LONG !!! EVERYONE WANT THEM FROM FASHION,TO MAKEUP,TO JEWELRY, GAMES, AND NOW FOR SPORTS !!!"

The fandom stated that 2025 is a great year for ENHYPEN, and they have already bagged many deals. It showcased their worldwide impact and influence.

"This year alone they already bagged so many deals. This is a testament of their influence and ability to deliver results for the plp they work with. Don't be mistaken, regardless of how popular you are, if you're unable to covert it into money/engagement for the brand, you're out,"- a fan reacted.

"Will we get a halftime performance from ENHYPEN during one of the NBA Finals games? It’s possible, right?,"- a fan shared.

"enha is really full of surprises I didn't expect this wooowwww,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that the group and the NBA's collaboration was not on their bingo cards.

"ENHYPEN and NBA? This does not belong to my 2025 bingo card, this is so huge,"- a user reacted.

"As someone who was at a Knicks themed party tonight lol, this is such crazy timing haha!!! CONGRATS ENHYPEN,"- a user shared.

"a new brand deal every 3 days WHO IS DOING IT LIKE ENHYPEN,"- a user commented.

More about ENHYPEN and NBA's collaboration

Friends of the NBA has been described as an influencer and celebrity program in the Asia-Pacific region. It provides an opportunity for them to engage with fans creatively. Through it, the band would organize multiple collaboration campaigns in South Korea and Japan, respectively, ahead of the opening of the NBA finals.

The band further shared their excitement about collaborating with the NBA and mentioned:

"We are honored to be working with the NBA. We hope to be able to share special experiences with NBA fans around the world in various ways, even off stage, in the future.”

The group will release their sixth mini album DESIRE: UNLEASH on June 5, 2025, through Belift Lab.

