On May 10, 2025, Launchmetrics named the South Korean K-pop group ENHYPEN as the top face of Coachella based on Media Impact Value, leaving fans proud. The band accumulated $17.5 in MIV and generated over $9.3 million as one of the Top Artists by Earned Media Value (EMV) for Prada, as reported by Lefty.
For those unversed, the group delivered an electrifying performance at the arts and music festival on April 12, 2025. They took the Sahara stage on fire with their act. This was their debut performance at the festival. Subsequently, the milestone circulated on social media and went viral among fans. One X user tweeted:
"I love good news. ENKARMA is good, the universe always have ways of showing the impact of enhypen."
Fans stated that the group had made an enormous impact and expressed their pride. Some also wished them to be the next headliners for the next Coachella festival.
"This makes me feel so proud of enhypen cause look at the numbers!! The impact they had for their first time being there they deserve more and more," a fan reacted.
"ENHYPEN really owned Coachella! So proud of them," another fan shared.
"as they should, next year headliners," one fan commented.
Meanwhile, others stated that the group members were the stars of Coachella.
"This is truly insane, especially if you think about the household names that were there. So so proud," an X user reacted.
"Like to be the face of coachella while a lot of huge names were part of the line up ..... Omg I still can't believe it ! My boys you'll always be famous Hope to see you again on coachella 2026 line up," another user shared.
"Oh Enhypen you really are the stars of Coachella," one user mentioned.
More about boy band ENHYPEN
The South Korean K-pop group features seven members, including Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki. The band was co-founded by CJ E&M and HYBE Corporation. They made their official debut with the extended play Border: Day One on November 30, 2020. It was released through Belift Lab and Genie Stone.
The record featured six tracks, including Intro: Walk the Line, Given-Taken, Let Me In (20 CUBE), 10 Months, Flicker, and Outro: Cross the Line. They made their official live debut on KBS' Music Bank on December 4, 2020. Since then, they have released other albums, including Dimension: Dilemma, Romance: Untold, and more.
In recent news, the band is slated to release the upcoming extended play Desire: Unleash on June 5, 2025, through Belift Lab.