Bhad Bhabie recently opened up about her relationship with Le Vaughn. On May 23, Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, better known as Bhad Bhabie, appeared on Camilla Araujo's podcast to discuss her relationship with Le Vaughn amidst his affair with Alabama Barker, 19-year-old daughter of Blink-182’s Travis Barker.
Bhad Bhabie revealed that she was aware of Le Vaughn's affair with Alabama Barker and that only she realized the gravity of the situation when she was traveling and Vaughn was with Barker:
"I had already knew about him and Alabama, I had just learned how deep it was over the phone while I'm in Florida and he's in LA at her house in her bed," she said.
The situation escalated into a months-long feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker, playing out in diss tracks like Ms. Whitman and Cry Bhabie, respectively.
Bhad Bhabie's relationship with Le Vaughn explored
According to People, Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have been dating since July 2020. In March 2024, the couple welcomed Kali Love, their first child together.
As per Hot New Hip Hop, in July 2024, Bhabie posted a surveillance video of Le Vaughn physically assaulting her on Instagram.
She also uploaded pictures of her injured face on her story and stated that she had been separated from Vaughn since May 2024.
However, Bhabie soon clarified that Le Vaughn had threatened to take their daughter away from her, which is why she posted the video as damage control, rather than to provoke a public response.
She stated that he used her substance abuse problems against her at the time to attempt to gain sole custody of Kali.
She also wrote that she loved Vaughn more than she loved herself and that her intention behind posting the video was to empower Vaughn to make a "real change."
As per Bhabie's statements to Camilla Araujo, the couple has since seemingly reconciled, and Bhabie is "so happy" with her decision to stay with Le Vaughn. She said,
"I am so happy that I didn't leave him because I would never find what I have with him and anybody else, and it's gotten so much better, it's like a whole different ball game, and it's like...I always think about it like damn if I would have left I'd be missing out on this..."
Bhabie ended the segment, stating that this was the last time she would address this. She also urged her fans to give her and Vaughn their space and privacy to heal and grow as a couple.