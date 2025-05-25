“Queens uplifting each other” — Netizens react as Selena Gomez reveals Ariana Grande reminds her that “women can always be supportive of each other”

On May 23, 2025, Selena Gomez shared a heartfelt message via her Instagram stories, expressing her admiration for fellow pop singer Ariana Grande. Gomez shared a video of herself with Grande at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February 2025, along with the caption about women supporting each other.

"I'm reminded that women can always be supportive of each other. I love you, Ari,” she said.

Pop Base (@PopBase) shared a screenshot of the post on X the same day. Fans of both Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande responded positively to the post, acknowledging the importance of female solidarity in the music industry. One X user commented:

"Wholesome moment! Always great to see queens uplifting each other like that."

Others shared this sentiment, with many stating that there needs to be "more of this."

"can we get more of this unbothered, pure support please? love seeing real friendship energy between these queens!" a fan commented .

"We love to see two gorgeous queens supporting each other!" another X user replied.

"this is the kind of energy we need more of love seeing women lift each other up like this," one fan on X commented.

One fan in the replies mentioned that the popstars have always been supportive of each other, and it's just their fans "beefing with each other"

"MOTHERS. they've always supported each other, it's just the fans beefing with each other 🙂‍↕️" an X user wrote.

More about the clip posted by Selena Gomez celebrating her fellow pop stars

On May 23, 2025, Selena Gomez shared Instagram Stories featuring photos and clips of fellow pop stars Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift, expressing her admiration for them. Her posts quickly gained attention for spotlighting women who are often pitted against each other by the media and their fandoms.

For her shoutout to Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez reposted a reel from an Instagram fan account (@gomezupdatesmarie2), which showed Selena and Ariana embracing at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February 2025. The event was also attended by Sebastian Stan, Mikey Madison, and Monica Barbaro.

Selena Gomez was awarded a Virtuosos Award at the festival for her performance in the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Pérez, in which she starred alongside Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez, and Adriana Paz, among others.

The Spanish musical crime drama secured the highest number of nominations for a foreign-language film and won two awards at the 97th Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana and Best Original Song for El Mal, co-written by Clement Ducol, Camille, and director Jacques Audiard.

Ariana Grande also received a Virtuosos Award at the festival for her performance in the Oscar-nominated film Wicked, starring alongside Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Vailey, Ethan Slater, and Michelle Yeoh, among others.

Wicked bagged two awards at the 97th Academy Awards: for Best Costume Design awarded to Paul Tazewell and for Best Production Design awarded to Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales. Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar in the costume category.

