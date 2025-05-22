What did Miley Cyrus win a Grammy for? Singer says her 2024 award was a "band-aid on a broken heart"

Miley Cyrus recently shared her thoughts about winning her first Grammy Award in 2024. Cyrus won the coveted Record of the Year and the Best Pop Solo Performance awards at the 2024 Grammys for her 2023 track Flowers.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, uploaded to YouTube on May 21, 2025, Miley Cyrus claimed the award was like a "band-aid on a broken heart."

"Every time that I've lost or every time that I've not been nominated, the way I've been okay with that is that doesn’t matter to me. And there was somewhere that I was avoiding the fact that it did matter to me, you know, somewhere. And not something I obsessed about or thought about or I never wrote a song thinking I want to get a Grammy, but receiving that Grammy for Flowers was like, it felt more like a band-aid on a broken heart in some way," she said.

The singer also shared about how much the win meant to her.

"I think somewhere inside of me, I needed maybe to hold a trophy and just feel for a moment that I have something that I can hold in my hands that feels like a true achievement. 'Cause after every album, I've been able to say, well, I did what I came here to do, and I made the album that I set out to make, and that's enough. But maybe it's the kid in me," she said.

Cyrus has been nominated nine times at the Grammys, having won thrice. Her first win came last year, when she took home two Grammys. In the 2025 Grammy Awards, the singer won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted.

The Hannah Montana actress's first Grammy nomination came in 2015, when she was in contention for Best Pop Vocal Album for her work in Bangerz.

From Harrison Ford's advice to her vocal cord surgery: Miley Cyrus makes major revelations in her interview with Zane Lowe

Miley Cyrus performing at the 66th Grammy Awards (Image via Getty)

In her interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Miley Cyrus discussed a plethora of topics, including how legends like Dolly Parton and Harrison Ford inspired her. She also discussed how she wanted her fans to feel about her new music and why she was not touring anymore.

For those unaware, Cyrus is gearing up for the release of her upcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, which is set to release on May 30. Speaking to Lowe, the singer revealed that her godmother, Dolly Parton, inspired two of the songs in the album: More to Lose and Every Girl You've Ever Loved.

After playing the title track from the album, she told Parton that she had some other hits lined up.

"She goes, 'All right, I see what you're doing. You got any hits?' And I'm like, 'I do actually.' She goes, 'Oh, really? What's it called?' And I had not written it yet. And I was like, it's called More to Lose," Cyrus recalled.

Eventually, Miley Cyrus made Parton listen to More To Lose in January this year. After listening to it, her godmother asked if she had "any more," which led her to write Every Girl You've Ever Loved. While writing More To Lose, Miley Cyrus contacted her songwriting partner, Michael Pollack.

"He had a song that he had already started with another writer who I had never met [Autumn Rowe], and I had never heard any of it, but he goes, 'It's funny, you know, I think some of this melody will work that I've been working on.' And so I was like, 'Well, I don't know, but I told her I'll send it to her, so we've got to write this like ASAP,'" Cyrus recalled.

Apart from Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus also credited the legendary Harrison Ford for advising her on her upcoming album. The singer told Lowe that Ford asked her if she was "in the studio making an album." Cyrus then showed the actor the concepts of Something Beautiful.

"He goes, 'You really want to go and set up in a forest and do what?' He's like, 'You going to bring a crew? You got to…' He's like, 'Looks expensive.' And I came back to the trailer, I was like, 'Guys, we're not performing in the forest anymore," Cyrus explained.

Miley Cyrus explained that the component film of Something Beautiful was her way of "touring" for her fans, which was why she was putting the film out with her album.

"That's why I'm putting it into theaters because it's something you can watch night after night after night, and you get to discover and you get to feel like you're a part of a performance, but I don't have to, you know, tax myself in that way," the singer shared.

With regards to other topics, Miley Cyrus also opened up about her vocal cord surgery, which she underwent in November 2019. The Hannah Montana star told Zane Lowe that she was diagnosed with Reinke's edema, which she described as the "abuse of the vocal cords." The singer talked about how she had a "very large polyp" in her vocal cord, which made her sound the way she does, giving her voice "a lot of tone and texture."

Miley Cyrus also explained why she was not touring anymore, as she wanted to avoid "high stress" and avoid how "taxing" a physical performance was.

The singer has yet to announce another tour following the release of Something Beautiful on May 30.

