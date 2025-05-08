"Not her trying to rescue that yeehaw yawnfest" — Internet reacts to Miley Cyrus saying she hopes to join Beyoncé for the Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris

During her Met Gala appearance on May 5, 2025, Miley Cyrus responded to a question concerning her appearance on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. Amid posing for the cameras, Miley was asked if she was going to make an appearance on Queen Bey's tour.

"You know I already...I have somethings in mind. I'm trying to catch her in Paris," Miley responded.

The video of Miley's snippet concerning the Cowboy Carter Tour went viral, and netizens took to X to express their views on the same, wherein an X user hinted at Beyoncé's ongoing tour being boring.

"Not her trying to rescue that yeehaw yawnfest," the user tweeted.

"Anything to sell her tickets! 🎟️ 😂 Beyonce tickets are going as low as $20.00," an X user commented.

"Miley Cyrus is making a bad decision," another X user commented.

Additionally, some netizens clarified that Miley only mentioned that she was trying to "catch" Beyoncé in Paris and said nothing about a show together.

"Nope, she said she hopes to catch her in Paris like stop twisting WORDS," an internet user stated.

"She didn’t say join. She said she wants to catch/see her," another internet user said.

On the other hand, internet users and fans of both singers expressed excitement over the possibility of the two coming together for a show.

"This could be the collab of the century—two queens owning the stage!" an X user tweeted.

"Hoping for a legendary II Most Wanted performance in Paris, two icons together would be unreal," a netizen remarked, referring to their collab on one of the songs in Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album.

"That would be such an iconic duo! 🤠✨ Fingers crossed we see it happen in Paris! #COWBOYCARTER," another netizen expressed.

Miley Cyrus revealed how her collab on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album transpired

During an interview with W Magazine in June 2024, Miley Cyrus talked about how her friendship with Beyoncé transpired into collaborating on the latter's Cowboy Carter album. The singer recalled that she bonded with Queen Bey when they both participated in a Stand Up to Cancer performance in 2008 with Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and other female artists.

Miley said she remembers that she was 14 at the time and was "sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna," who were protective of her. She further talked about her collab with Queen Bey on the track II Most Wanted.

“When Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship. I told her, ‘We don’t have to get ­country; we are country. We’ve been country,’. Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyoncé was a dream come true,” Miley Cyrus mentioned.

Miley and Beyonce's duet, II Most Wanted, earned the singers the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2025. However, since the award was announced during the pre-show, neither of the singers was able to give their acceptance speech together.

This didn't stop Miley Cyrus from expressing her gratitude to Queen Bey via an Instagram post on February 4, 2025. She mentioned that having one's name called at the Grammys is an honor that "deserves to be celebrated."

"Thank you @beyonce for inviting me to be a part of your iconic Cowboy Carter era. Love you forever," she further wrote.

In addition to making a fashion statement at the 2025 Met Gala, Miley Cyrus previewed her upcoming single More To Lose on May 3, 2025, during an intimate performance at Casa Cipriani. The song has now enhanced the anticipation for Miley's concept album called Something Beautiful, scheduled for release on May 30, 2025.

