"She is entering her Katy Perry era" — Internet reacts to Miley Cyrus claiming her upcoming album is "not only my best album, but my gayest"

On May 6, 2025, Miley Cyrus held an event with Spotify in New York City ahead of the release of her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful. The upcoming album is scheduled for release later this month and will reportedly feature a 13-song tracklist.

During her Spotify event, an attendee asked Miley Cyrus (who identifies as queer) how "gay" her upcoming album is expected to be, to which the singer replied:

“It’s not only my best album, but my gayest.”

Miley Cyrus' revelation about Something Beautiful was met with varied responses on the internet. One X user claimed the Flowers singer was "entering her Katy Perry era," a possible reference to Perry's 2008 album One of the Boys, which contained her hit single I Kissed A Girl.

"She is entering her Katy Perry era," the user wrote.

Several people were ecstatic about the news, claiming Miley Cyrus was "coming to make herstory."

"Really happy she’s showing love to gays ig in some sort of way," one person posted.

"The Bangerz shade omg, she’s coming to make herstory!" another X user exclaimed.

"This should be streamed by the gayest people as well. Respectfully," someone else added.

"She won’t escape katyperrification this time," one netizen commented.

However, others did not seem as enthused, claiming that singers usually hype their underwhelming projects as their best work.

"Whenever they are about to release rubbish they always hype it as their best yet. The singles released so far from this album were disastrous. I wish you luck though," one user tweeted.

"I don't know about this album I'm not feeling it," another person added.

"I like Miley, but was underwhelmed with the first single," someone else commented.

"We will be the judge of that miss Miley ray," another X user said.

Miley Cyrus described her upcoming album as "hypnotising and glamorous"

Miley Cyrus extensively talked about her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, with Harper's Bazaar for its December 2024/January 2025 cover story. The singer described the new project as "hypnotising and glamorous," adding that she wanted every track of it to have "healing properties."

As per the story, published on the magazine's website on November 21, 2024, the songstress said:

“The visual component of this is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty... You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

Cyrus's upcoming project has reportedly taken inspiration from Pink Floyd's The Wall and Thierry Mugler’s 1995 fashion show. Something Beautiful will reportedly have 13 tracks; however, other details regarding the project are sparse as of this article.

In March 2025, Miley Cyrus unveiled the eponymous title track from the record with an accompanying music video. That same month, she also revealed the album's artwork on Instagram, photographed by fashion photographer Glen Luchford.

In her cover story with Harper's Bazaar, Miley Cyrus also revealed that Maxx Morando, her long-term boyfriend, has contributed to the project as well. Morando, drummer of the rock band Liily, helped produce several songs on Something Beautiful. Speaking about his involvement in the album, Cyrus said:

“I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”

Miley Cyrus' Something Beautiful is expected to be released on May 30, 2025.

