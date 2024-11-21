Miley Cyrus claims Dolly Parton told her it was unfair that she released 'Used to Be Young' at such a youthful age

Miley Cyrus recalled releasing her emotional 2023 hit song Used to Be Young and dished how Dolly Parton, said it should have been her song instead. In her recent cover story for Harper's Bazaar, published on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the pop star opened up about how the Jolene singer had mixed feelings after hearing her song.

"She [Dolly Parton] goes, 'I don't know if I like that new Used to Be Young song because it's not fair that you're singing about not being young when you're young and beautiful," Cyrus said.

According to the country music icon, Miley Cyrus' Used to Be Young is something that an older singer should have sung. The Flowers hitmaker recalled Dolly Parton adding:

"[Dolly said] 'And here I am—I'm like 80—and I'm like, that should have been my song!'"

Miley Cyrus released Used to Be Young in the deluxe version of her Endless Summer Vacation album in August 2023. At the time she was 30 years old. In the song, the pop star sings about her old life and her partying days while coming to terms that things have changed, she has changed, and that she's not "young" anymore.

Miley Cyrus reflects on making Used to Be Young and thinking that "it's hard for people to relate" to

In her recently published Harper's Bazaar feature, Miley Cyrus reflected on the decision to release a "personal," emotional, and vulnerable song that was Used to Be Young. She said:

"I actually listened to that song yesterday, and I was asking myself, 'Did I really need to put this out?'"

Cyrus admitted that she's happy to have shared her vulnerability in that song but also mentioned rethinking her decision to release it now that she keeps most of her life away from the public. She added:

"It was one of those things that maybe now that I'm a bit more private I would've kept private, but I'm happy to have shared it."

Miley Cyrus' Used to Be Young is one of her chart-topping tracks, with the song peaking at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 on its debut date and staying in the chart for 21 weeks. The song also topped Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay on December 16 and was number four on the Pop Airplay chart. However, the pop star admitted that she thought that people wouldn't relate to the song when she released it because it was too personal. She told Harper's Bazaar:

"It just feels like a song that's so personal that it's hard for people to relate."

The Grammy-winning singer also shared some insight into making the song during the interview for the magazine. She mentioned using visual components when making sounds for her music. Cyrus said that it's usually how she works with music producer Shawn Everett when they are making music together. She said:

"I can show him a painting or a dress, and I'll tell him to convey those colors or that fabric with sound."

For Used to Be Young, she used several Maison Margiela pieces for inspiration. Specifically, the Flowers singer picked pieces from the 2023 Co-Ed collection made by John Galliano for the French fashion house. There was reportedly a ripped-up vintage Mickey shirt and a bedazzled bright-red bodysuit for inspiration.

