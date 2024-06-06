Dolly Parton reveals the one reason that would make her "pull away" from her music career

Dolly Parton, the country music legend who's admitted to not having plans to retire anytime soon, reveals one reason that she would willingly step out of the spotlight and hang her guitar.

At the 51st CMA Music Festival, which kicked off on Thursday, June 6, in downtown Nashville, the Jolene singer dishes on the only reason she would retire—her husband. Replying to a fan question about whether or not she's coming off the road anytime soon, she told ET's Rachel Smith during a sit-down interview at the event:

"Not today...maybe someday I may have to. I've always said that if my husband was in ill health or needed me, I would most definitely pull way back."

Dolly Parton and Carl Thompson Dean had married in 1966, and the country singer had always been open about how supportive her husband, now 81, is in her music career.

While the country singer admitted that "work is everything" for her and that she wants to keep working indefinitely, she also told USA Today in February:

"I would only retire if I was ill or if my husband was ill and needed me. That'd be the only thing that would make me pull back."

As the couple approaches their 60th wedding anniversary, Parton seems to remain as devoted to her lifelong partner as ever.

Dolly Parton's biographical musical is coming to Broadway in 2026

While Dolly Parton admitted that she would step back from her music career if needed, it seems that is not yet the case this time as the musical icon is still keeping busy. Parton stated at the CMA Fest that she's stepping out of Nashville for a bit for Broadway to tell her life story through a musical.

Talking about the upcoming Hello, I'm Dolly: An Original Musical on Broadway and the inspiration behind it, Parton said:

"I tried for years, how to do my life story and make it make sense. I needed to write some original music. I'm hoping you're gonna laugh and cry."

The Broadway musical, which would chronicle Parton's life story from her early life in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee to her decade-spanning career, is set to open in 2026.

However, the musical is not the only thing in Parton's books as the iconic country singer revealed other projects, like her upcoming Songteller Hotel in Nashville that will also feature a Dolly Parton museum. Parton also recently shared the launch of Dolly Wines via her Instagram, which, according to her, is "crafted with love."

