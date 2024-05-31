"That'd be wonderful" — Dolly Parton is all for singing Jolene with Beyoncé at the upcoming Grammy Awards

It seems that Dolly Parton and Beyoncé's mutual appreciation goes beyond their love for country music. In an exclusive interview with E!, the 9-5 singer was asked whether she would be open to performing the iconic Jolene with the Lemonade singer at the 2025 Grammys if the latter’s latest album Cowboy Carter gets nominated.

Parton replied:

"Why of course I would—if I'm available, if I'm not caught up in something I cannot get out of, yeah, that'd be wonderful. I mean, who wouldn't wanna sing 'Jolene' with Beyoncé?"

For the unversed, Beyoncé recently covered Dolly Parton’s classing song, Jolene, adding her own twist to it. While Parton’s version was a vulnerable plea to “Jolene”, Bey’s version is much more assertive and aggressive. The audience’s reaction may be mixed to it, but Parton is all praises for the brand-new rendition.

Apart from Jolene, Parton also recorded the message, titled Dolly P, that precedes Bey's Jolene track.

Dolly Parton was all praises for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter

In her exclusive interview with E! News, which came out on May 31, took place at Dollywood's new Dolly Parton Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. In the interview, she spoke up about how much she appreciates Bey’s version of Jolene. The country singer said that Beyoncé's version is “very bold,” and while it was not what she was expecting when Bey’s team had reached out to her, Parton loved the new version. She said:

"Well, I think it was very bold of her. When they said she was gonna do 'Jolene,' I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn't. But I love what she did to it. And as a songwriter, you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them."

Dolly Parton especially pointed out the change in tone in the Cowboy Carter version. The 78-year-old songstress said:

"She wasn't gonna go beg some other woman like I did. 'Don't steal my man.' ‘S--t, get out here, b---h. You ain't stealin' mine."

Apart from the song, Parton was very appreciative of Beyoncé’s country album, stating that she was proud of her. The multiple Grammy winner said:

"I was very proud of her album. I thought she did a great job in country music, and I thought it was great. And I was just happy she did 'Jolene.' I, of course, would have loved to have heard how she would have done it in its original way. But of course, you know, it's Beyoncé. Yeah, her life is different than mine."

Parton also stated that Bey and her team were in touch with her during the entire process of the album coming out. She revealed that the two talented singers sent each other “flowers and little love notes” to show their fondness for each other.

Parton had also showered love on the new Jolene through an Instagram post.