Fact Check: Is Dollywood closing for good? Confusion over recent closure explained 

Claims of Dollywood closing for good have spread like wildfire across the internet after the amusement park abruptly shut down on Wednesday, May 8. Despite the speculation making its rounds online, it is worth noting that it is far from the truth. The theme park is not being shut down.

For those uninitiated, Dollywood is run by legendary country singer Dolly Parton. The theme park provides rides related to country culture and food and beverages that are traditional to the Tennessee Smoky Mountains. The location has been placed sixth on TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Amusement Parks in the United States list. As per their official website, Dollywood has stated that they:

“celebrate the best of life as we light up the Smokies, with rides, slides, music, food and laughter- day and night. We invite you to our Tennessee home where you can hold on tight to those you love the most in the great outdoors in each beautiful season of the year.”

On Wednesday, May 8, Dollywood unexpectedly closed in the middle of the afternoon, around 4 pm, leaving many venue goers fuming. The phrase “Dollywood closing” also took over the internet, as per research done on Google trends.

Many were left confused as the Dolly Parton waterpark remains open until 6 p.m. while the theme park closes at 8 p.m.

Despite the phrase taking over the internet, it is worth noting that Dolly Parton’s theme park is not closing for good. They closed early, just for a day due to impending weather conditions.

Dollywood is not shutting down for good

As internet users express doubt over the venue closing for good, it is worth noting that the park closed early for just that day alone. It was confirmed by the theme park that they had to close early due to security concerns that were caused by an incoming thunderstorm.

On May 8, they revealed on their official X account that they had to close early due to the thunderstorms that were approaching Pigeon Forge in the afternoon and evening. It was also revealed through news outlets like Country Music Alley that the area was under tornado watch. Tornadoes did end up hitting Tennessee, but the theme park suffered minimal damage. The park also clarified with guests that:

“The park will reopen on Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m.”

Hence, it is safe to say that the amusement park is not shutting down. They also recently announced that they were hosting The Dolly Parton Experience from May 14 onwards, reiterating that they are not closing for good.

Although the theme park is open, they do close for seasonal maintenance annually. Usually, they are open for guests from March until December. However, they close during the coldest months of the year to ensure safety. During this time, they also plan next year’s ride selections.

It remains unclear as to whether tickets that were issued on May 8 will be refunded to attendees.

The park is currently offering varying seasonal passes. Some include the “Opening Sale! BONUS Bring-A-Friend Free Ticket With Season Pass Purchase,” which can be used between May 29 and June 9, and the “Stay & Play At Dollywood Parks & Resorts During Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration Presented By Food City,” which can be used between June 15 and August 11. Other offers can be viewed on the park’s official website.