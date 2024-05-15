"His eyes look sad" — Internet reacts as Drake shares Instagram story update clad in all-black outfit

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud has now reportedly ended after weeks of both rappers dropping diss tracks aimed at each other. Amidst all this, the latter recently shared an update to their Instagram story in an all-black outfit. The story has now garnered attention, with many netizens seemingly believing that the rapper looks upset in the pictures.

Expand Tweet

Several netizens took to social media platforms to reshare the photos and mention that he looks "sad" in them. While most of the people supported him and sympathized with him in the comment section, some said that they could see "defeat in his eyes." A few users then took to Instagram to react to the post reshared by @hollywoodunlocked.

Internet reacts to the rapper's latest Instagram story (Image via Instagram / @oakdale_mobbb)

Internet reacts to the rapper's latest Instagram story (Image via Instagram / @jakademik_md / @style_stalkers / @kiaconfettirn)

On the other hand, many netizens sided with Lamar and wrote comments in his favor.

Internet reacts to the rapper's latest Instagram story (Image via Instagram / @alex_from_dablock / @afrozim_girl / @davis_ry86)

The rappers began their feud when they collaborated on the song First Person Shooter in October 2023 with J. Cole. According to reports, Lamar made fun of the lyrics of the song in his April 2024 release, Like That. The fight has rapidly expanded since then, involving everyone from Future and The Weeknd to Metro Boomin and Rick Ross.

Vox reported on May 7, 2024, that now a lot of fans think that Drake has given up after he dropped his most recent song, THE HEART PART 6.

Drake and Lamar’s rap battle has seemingly come to an end

Drake shared a recent Instagram story wearing all black clothes (Image via Instagram / @champagnepapi)

Since the beginning of the 2010s, the Canadian rapper and the American rapper have been embroiled in a rap war. They worked together on the former's album Take Care in 2011 for the first time, and then again on Kendrick Lamar's album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2012.

Later, Lamar made fun of the Canadian rapper and a number of other rappers on Big Sean's 2013 song Control, subsequently stating that his verse was meant to be interpreted as "friendly competition."

Lamar's guest verse on the song was directed against eleven of his peers. He referred to himself as "the king of the coast" and "the king of New York," and among his targets were Pusha T, Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and others.

The conflict resurfaced in March 2024 after Kendrick Lamar attacked the Toronto rapper and J. Cole through a song titled Like That. This track was in retaliation for Cole's remarks on the First Person Shooter from October 2023. In response, Cole removed his diss tune and publicly apologized to Lamar.

Drake, however, didn't hold back and dropped tracks, Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle, in April 2024, mentioning Lamar's long-term partner and fiancée, Whitney Alford. Lamar immediately released two diss tracks, Euphoria and 6:16 in LA.

Nevertheless, Drake responded with another song, Family Matters and took a very personal stance. He claimed that Lamar's close friend and creative colleague, Dave Free, was the father of one of their children and accused Lamar of abusing Alford.

With Meet the Grahams, Lamar responded, accusing the other one of being a s*xual predator, s*x trafficker, and father of a hidden child. Continuing the feud, Lamar released Not Like Us the next day and accused his rival of p*dophilia.

The entire feud reportedly ended with Drake’s THE HEART PART 6 in which he allegedly waved the white flag and withdrew himself from the battle.

Now, a recent Instagram story of Drake, where he was wearing an all-black outfit, had his fans speculating that he looks sad. Once the story went viral, they took to Instagram to express their reaction regarding the entire thing.

The Toronto rapper didn’t say anything or explain himself following the Instagram post.