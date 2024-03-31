The Cowboy Carter album was released on March 29, 2024, marking Beyoncé’s debut in country music. The album has caused waves and is already Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2024.

Interestingly, the unexpected genre switch is not the only thing causing tongues to wag. Beyoncé Carter’s fashionable ensemble for Cowboy Carter has kept fashion enthusiasts and critics on the edge of their seats.

The 42-year-old Grammy winner has been spotted in a wide range of cowboy-inspired outfits, from monochrome leather to statement hats with unique embellishments and colorful matchups. The queen of the Bey-hive has served looks with the media campaign of the Cowboy Carter album.

Disclaimer: The article below reflects the writer's opinion. If we missed out on some looks, let us know in the comments.

5 Best Beyoncé's Cowboy-inspired looks for Cowboy Carter album

Beyoncé Carter incorporated conventional Cowboy looks with stylish reinventions of her own. Some of her best looks include the following:

Brown monochrome for Japan launch of Cowboy Carter album

Red monochrome from Balenciaga

Denim outfit from Balenciaga

Monochrome silver from Luar

American flag-inspired outfit post-Cowboy Carter album launch

1. Brown monochrome for Japan launch of Cowboy Carter album

Arguably one of her best fits for the Cowboy Carter media rounds, Beyoncé donned a deep brown monochrome ensemble. It is complete with a patent leather midi gown, a belt for a cinching effect, brown gloves, brown strappy heels, a snakeskin leather overcoat, and a cowboy hat with silver belt buckle embellishments.

For her makeup, the Renaissance singer opted for smoky eyes and pink nude lips.

2. Red monochrome from Balenciaga

Beyoncé looked sizzling hot in a red number from the Spanish luxury brand Balenciaga. The outfit consisted of a mini skirt with ruched detailing, a red bodycon blouse, red heels, a red overcoat, and a red cowboy hat.

The singer had on matte red lips, which complemented her blonde hair. The shades and ace of spades-inspired clutch purse rounded up the fashionable look.

3. Denim outfit from Balenciaga

The Grammy Awards winner went full denim four days before the release of Cowboy Carter. The ensemble featured denim wide-leg pants and a cropped jacket, a denim bag, black shades, and rounded up with denim heeled boots and a satin scarf with the imprints of the American flag.

The white cowboy hat and chunky jewelry finished off the Texan look. She wore dark red lips and styled her brown hair in wavy curls. Her silver nails matched her jewelry choice.

4. Monochrome silver from Luar

Beyoncé has a thing for monochrome and opted for a shimmery silver number from Luar for the Cowboy Carter album tease. The singer attended Luar's New York Fashion Week in a silver outfit.

She was dressed in knee-high silver boots embellished with jewels and sported a matching silver blazer. The Single Ladies crooner accessorized with a head wrap, black shades, and a white cowboy hat. She opted for nude makeup and silver nails.

5. American flag-inspired outfit post-Cowboy Carter album launch

To commemorate the launch of the Cowboy Carter album, Beyoncé donned a leather cutout jumpsuit designed with white, black, and red.

The jumpsuit featured a collar, blue belt, and cutouts along the thigh area. The outfit also featured a wide-leg design and heeled boots in a white colorway.

Beyoncé rounded up the look with a white cowboy hat and kept her makeup soft and dewy. Her flowy, long white hair and sash with the inscription “Cowboy Carter” added extra charm to the ensemble.

Just like with the Renaissance tour, Beyoncé has chosen a wardrobe theme that has influenced fashion enthusiasts all over the world. The duplication of her Cowboy Carter outfits shows that she has a huge influence on music and fashion.